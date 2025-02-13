Ole Miss dominates Arkansas in 39-point win

Fresh off of Monday night’s upset win against No. 8 Kentucky, Ole Miss is bringing some freshly roasted hog to Oxford.

The Rebels notched an 89-50 road win against Arkansas on Thursday night and wasted little time in building a double digit lead, leading the Razorbacks 22-11 after the first quarter and 48-23 at halftime. It was about as dominant of a half as the Rebels could’ve hoped for. They made 60 percent of their field goals and were 5-of-10 beyond the arch. They turned the ball over just three times while forcing four Arkansas turnovers that resulted in 10 points.

We love a Thursday night hog roast 🍽️#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/v4GNwXJ0Au — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) February 14, 2025

The Rebels’ bench contributed 24 first-half points, 11 of which came from Tameiya Sadler. Sadler would end the game as the Rebels’ leading scorer with 17 points. KK Deans was second with 15 points, followed by Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott with 10 each.

The Razorbacks were held to just nine total field goals in the first half and things didn’t get much better for them in the second half. Ole Miss held them to only 10 points in the third quarter, building up a 72-33 lead before cruising in the fourth quarter to a 39-point win.

The win moves Ole Miss into a two-way tie for fifth place in the SEC standings with Alabama (20-5, 7-4 SEC) and is exactly the type of win the Rebels needed to have to build up their NCAA Tournament resume.

Ole Miss will cap off a busy with its second ranked opponent in the last week. The Rebels will travel north to Knoxville, Tenn. where they’ll face No. 15 Tennessee (18-6, 5-6 SEC).