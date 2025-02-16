Deans’ big 22-point outing not enough for Rebels against Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KK Deans had a tremendous game, scoring 22 points for Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon, but the team ultimately fell short against No. 15/16 Tennessee, 80-71, in Knoxville, Tenn. at the Food City Center.

The Rebels (17-8, 8-5, SEC) forced the Lady Volunteers (19-6, 6-6 SEC) to make 20 turnovers, while Ole Miss committed 11 steals and four different Rebels scored at least 10 points.

Deans had another solid shooting effort, dropping a personal season-high six shots from beyond the arc. She’s the third Rebel this season to hit at least five threes in a game.

She led the team for the fifth time this season with a season-high 22 points, her ninth game this season in double figures. Deans’ point total is an Ole Miss career high, as she has now scored 20-plus in two games this season.

Madison Scott brought in her 1,000th career rebound against the Lady Volunteers, becoming only the third active SEC player to do so.

She’s the fourth Rebel to ever reach the 1,000-rebound plateau, joining legendary Rebels in Peggie Gillom, Armintie Price and Eugenia Conner. Scott has recorded 26 rebounds in the last three games, while reaching at least five in 14 games this season.

She had nine today, coming one rebound shy of a double-double after scoring 10 points.

Scott leads the team with 17 games in double figures this season, earning the feat in each of her last eight games. She led the team with seven assists, which ties a personal season-high.

Additionally, Scott has made her last 10 free throw attempts, dating back to the Vanderbilt contest, marking her second instance of a 10-make streak.

Tameiya Sadler’s 14 points meant double-digit points for the second consecutive game, while adding a team-leading four steals.

Starr Jacobs’ stat line was the inverse of Scott’s, coming one-point shy of a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points. Kennedy Todd-Williams joined the double-digit scoring club for the day, scoring 11 for her 16th game in double-digits this season.

Both team’s defenses hit the ground running in the opening minutes of the game, as the Lady Volunteers only led the Rebels 6-3 at the first media timeout. Tennessee took over from there, holding a 17-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

The veteran Rebels started to chip away at the deficit, drawing four early fouls, including a completed and-one from Todd-Williams, to put Ole Miss within six points of the lead.

The guard combo of Deans and Todd-Williams provided a spark to the Rebel offense, combining for 15 of Ole Miss’ 21 points. Joined by 11 rebounds, including Scott’s 1000th rebound under the five-minute mark, the Rebels remained in the game, trailing just 34-28 at the end of the first half.

Deans notched her fourth 3-pointer of the day and a team-high 40th in the season to provide the Rebels some momentum right out of the locker room.

The Lady Volunteers then started a run of their own to give Tennessee a 59-48 advantage going into the final 10 minutes.

Ole Miss stayed persistent while it tried to chip away the deficit in the fourth quarter, coming within six points of matching Tennessee. The Lady Volunteers answered back with each bucket though until ultimately fashioning the score, 80-71.

Following a bye week, Ole Miss is back at home for its final two regular season games at the SJB Pavilion, starting with a matchup against Missouri on Feb. 23. Tipoff against the Tigers is slated for 2:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.