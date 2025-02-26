Back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt haven’t seen Ole Miss’s NCAA Tournament odds fall too much, but the Rebels did drop out of the AP Top 25 Poll.

Unfortunately, the Rebels face the most difficult opponent to try and put an end to its losing streak when the Rebels travel to No. 1 Auburn. This will be the second meeting this season between Ole Miss and Auburn, with the Tigers winning by 10 points in a closer-than-expected game.

In that game, the Rebels jumped out to an early lead only to see themselves trailing by seven at halftime. They climbed back to hang with the top-ranked Tigers most of the second half, getting within one point as late as eight minutes left to play.

Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss in scoring against Auburn with 29 points, while also grabbing five rebounds, two assists and three steals. NCAA Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome led Auburn with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Both Ole Miss and Auburn head into Wednesday night’s game with fairly healthy rosters. Auburn listed Chad Baker-Mazara as questionable, but the Tigers’ guard played 33 minutes Saturday against Georgia. So, he’s likely to play.

Ole Miss also listed one player, Matthew Murrell, as questionable. However, Murrell has been listed as questionable for the last few games and should be expected to play against Auburn.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on the nation’s top-ranked team:

How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 1 Auburn

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) at No. 1 Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 26

Where: Neville Arena, Auburn, Ala.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Auburn leads the all-time series, 84-64

Last meeting: Auburn won 92-82 in Oxford, Miss. (February 1, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Vanderbilt, 77-72

Last time out, Tigers: def. Georgia, 82-70