Ole Miss pitcher dominates in win against Wright State

Ole Miss began the season unranked, but the Rebels are quickly showing that might have been a mistake.

The Rebels (9-1), ranked No. 24 by D1Baseball.com, won their eighth-straight game Saturday in an 8-3 decision against Wright State. That win streak includes a pair of wins against ranked teams and will have a chance to continue on Sunday in the series finale against Wright State.

Riley Maddox (2-1) picked up the win for the Rebels, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and four walks while striking out five batters, including one in the first inning. After the strikeout, the Rebels’ bats took over.

After a two-out Mitchell Sanford walk, Ryan Moerman homered to left. Then, following an Isaac Humphrey double to left center, Judd Utermark homered to right center. That was all Ole Miss would need against Wright State.

After a scoreless top of the second for WSU, Ole Miss added three runs to its four-run lead. Brayden Randle walked and Owen Paino singled through the right side. Hayden Federico bunted and the throw was off line, so he advanced to second. Paino wound up at third and Randle scored. Federico moved to third on a wild pitch, and Paino scored. It was 6-0 at that point. Luke Hill then singled up the middle, and Federico scored to make it 7-0 through two innings.

After Maddox successfully faced three hitters in each of the next two innings, the Rebels added a run in the bottom of the fifth to lead 8-0. Humphrey singled with one out which scored Moerman after he had reached on a double.

After Raiders’ leadoff hitter JP Peltier reached on a single to start the sixth, Ryne Rodriguez relieved Maddox. The left-hander took care of the Raiders in the inning for no runs. Right-hander Landon Waters started the seventh for the Rebels. A two-out double to left scored Luke Arnold who had walked. At stretch time, Ole Miss led 8-1.

Ole Miss will wrap up its weekend series against Wright State on Sunday at Swayze Field. First-pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Information from Ole Miss Athletics was used in this story.