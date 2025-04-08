Ole Miss rolls to comfortable shutout win over UT-Martin on Tuesday evening

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 17 Ole Miss struck early and often, rolling to a 12-0 victory in five innings over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday evening at the Ole Miss Softball Stadium.

Lexie Brady launched two home runs and tallied five RBI for the Rebels (30-9, 6-6 SEC), while Miali Guachino struck out eight Skyhawks (14-20, 6-8 OVC) to secure the win.

With the victory, the Rebels have now reached 30 wins in the fastest time in program history.

Right out of the gate, the Rebels found their form, as Guachino struck out the side to open the first inning, before the Rebel offense clicked in the bottom half of the frame.

Jaden Pone singled and stole second base, followed by a Lair Beautae single and advancement to put two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Aliyah Binford drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly, before Persy Llamas added another on a groundout to make it 2-0. For good measure, Brady stepped in and scorched a solo home run to center field on the next at bat, making it 3-0.

Guachino struck out two more batters in the second inning, before striking out the side again in the third to strike out eight of the first nine batters of the game.

Her offense would help her out further and add on to her lead in the bottom of third inning.

Binford led off the frame with a walk and Llamas singled, before their respective pinch runners, Tenly Grisham and Alexa Rosales, advanced on a passed ball.

Brady stepped in again and attacked the second pitch she saw, shooting a low line drive over the right field fence for her second home run of the day, making it 6-0.

While Guachino’s no-hit bid would fall in the fourth, she delivered another shutdown inning, before her offense helped lock up the run rule scenario in the fourth inning.

Pone drew a hit-by-pitch, then was replaced by Star Ferguson, who stole second base and advanced to third on a Beautae single. Binford made it 7-0 from there, lacing a single to right field and scoring Ferguson.

The onslaught continued, as Llamas singled to load the bases, before Brady and Mackenzie Pickens drew back-to-back walks to make it 9-0. Angelina DeLeon added another run the hard way on a hit-by-pitch to make it 10-0.

The inning would conclude with another free pass, this time to Grace Thompson who picked up her first collegiate RBI to make it 11-0. Ferguson would swat another run home on a single to left field, making it 12-0.

With the game firmly in hand, Alison Cooper entered the circle and picked up a pair of strikeouts for a scoreless fifth inning to secure the win.

Ole Miss will continue the homestand, hosting the No. 6 Florida Gators for the first of three games, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Ole Miss Softball Stadium.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.