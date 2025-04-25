Double Decker 2025: A Celebration of Music, Art, and Community in the Heart of Oxford

Oxford’s beloved Double Decker Arts Festival is back this weekend, April 25–26, bringing two days of music, art, food, and community celebration to the historic downtown Square. Now in its 28th year, the festival is one of Mississippi’s most iconic springtime events, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from across the region for a weekend that captures the creative heart of the state.

Festivities begin Friday evening as the Nicholas Air Stage springs to life with a dynamic mix of roots, rock, and Americana. Oxford’s own The Great Dying kicks things off at 5:00 p.m., followed by Austin-based rockers The Band of Heathens at 6:15 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Nashville’s rising Southern rock group Ole 60 takes the stage, setting the tone for headliner Charley Crockett, who closes out the night with a 9:00 p.m. performance full of vintage soul and country twang.

Saturday morning begins bright and early with the Double Decker Spring Run. After the runners take off through Oxford’s scenic neighborhoods, the Square transforms into a bustling hub of creativity. More than 180 art vendors will line the streets, offering everything from handmade pottery and fine art to custom jewelry and regional crafts. Meanwhile, over two dozen food vendors will tempt festival-goers with Southern staples like catfish tacos, pulled pork sliders, smoked brisket, and gourmet desserts.

The music resumes at 10:00 a.m. with the soulful harmonies of the Rust College A’Cappella Choir, setting a reflective tone to start the day. Grammy-winner Cedric Burnside follows at 11:30 a.m., bringing his deep Hill Country blues to the main stage. At 1:00 p.m., Louisiana-based Seratones blend funk and indie rock in an electrifying set. Mississippi’s own Water Liars perform at 2:30 p.m., offering poetic songwriting and haunting melodies.

Cuban funk sensation Cimafunk injects high-energy rhythms at 4:00 p.m., followed by the raw, bluesy rock of The Record Company at 5:30 p.m. Indie rock favorites Houndmouth take over at 7:00 p.m. before the weekend concludes with a headlining performance from powerhouse singer-songwriter Grace Potter at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to music and art, families will find plenty to enjoy with a dedicated Kid Zone offering rides and games from late morning through the afternoon. A secondary stage, the Blue Delta Blues Alley, provides an intimate setting for local musicians to showcase their talents beside The Lyric. Throughout the Square, Oxford’s shops and restaurants will be open and bustling, with sidewalk sales and specials adding to the festive energy.

With perfect spring weather in the forecast, Double Decker offers a weekend of unforgettable performances, vibrant art, and the welcoming charm that defines Oxford. From morning runs to late-night concerts, the festival celebrates the rich cultural spirit of Mississippi with something for everyone.