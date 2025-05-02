Ferguson: The Abundant Life

Coffee. The nectar of life. Ahhh… That first hot sip when the day is barely breaking. The light through the windows is soft and suffused, just enough to see how to pour your coffee.

I have a usual spot in the living room where I savor that first cup, the gradually increasing light, and the tranquility of a dawning day.

Sometimes I can hear cows in the distance, a crowing rooster, and birds beginning to sing. Today, a big dog who identifies as a lap dog is draped across my legs.

I love the early morning peace before the phone buzzes or rings, or when the tyranny of the urgent has not yet raised its gnarly head. I know it’s coming. I know the moment’s tranquility will eventually be upended by a deadline, a stressor, or some issue that needs to be heard and solved.

I wish I could say that I’ve never disturbed the peace of another, but alas, such is the nature of life in this often-broken world.

As I write this today, it is early on a Sunday morning—a day that quickly takes on an air of urgency and purpose for a preaching minister. Not that preachers are alone in being busy and occupied on any given Sunday, but this preacher feels a burden to speak and teach in ways that convict, edify, encourage, and offer hope.

Why? Life can be complicated and often lacks hope and peace. Economic stressors,

addictions, job issues, troubled relationships, and struggling children—all conspire to rob us of joy and peace, resulting in a loss of hope in the process.

Jesus certainly knew and understood the struggles humanity faces.

This is what he says in John 10:10, “A thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come so that they may have life and have it in abundance.” (CSB‬‬)

The abundant life isn’t found in the abundance of possessions; it’s a life full of the hope and peace only Jesus can give. It’s a poverty of spirit recognizing our deep need for God—one that Jesus can and will fill abundantly. That’s worth more than anything we can acquire in this physical world.

I hope you have quiet time when you need it. Better yet, I hope you have the peace and hope of Jesus. The abundant life awaits!