Rebels Set for SEC Tournament Battle as No. 11 Seed

The Ole Miss softball team is preparing for the postseason after earning the No. 11 seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament. The Rebels, currently ranked No. 17 in the nation, will take on No. 14 seed Missouri in the opening round Tuesday, May 6, in Athens, Georgia, at Jack Turner Stadium.

This will be a rematch of their regular season series in Oxford, where Ole Miss won two out of three games. In that series, freshman Persy Llamas stood out with a .500 batting average and a clutch home run that secured the Rebels’ second win. Her performance earned her SEC Co-Freshman of the Week recognition and gave fans a glimpse of her potential under pressure.

The game against Missouri will begin roughly 35 minutes after the conclusion of the Georgia versus Kentucky game, which starts at noon. If Ole Miss advances, they will face No. 6 seed Florida the following day at 4:00 p.m.

The Rebels have shown grit throughout the season, combining strong pitching with timely hitting. While their road to the title includes difficult matchups, this team has developed the resilience needed for postseason play. Their mix of veteran leadership and young talent has allowed them to compete at a high level against tough SEC opponents.

Ole Miss has history on its side, having previously won the SEC Tournament in 2017. With the current lineup showing confidence and cohesion, the team is looking to recapture some of that postseason magic. Tuesday’s game is another opportunity to prove that they are more than ready for the challenge.