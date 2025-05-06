Lopez’s masterful performance lifts Ole Miss past Missouri

ATHENS, Ga. — In a masterful display of pitching prowess, Brianna Lopez led the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels to a 1-0 victory over Missouri in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

Needless to say there wasn’t a lot of offense, which Lopez’s performance came through in a big-time way. She kept the Tigers’ offense at bay throughout the game.

The game’s only run came in the third inning, when the Rebels capitalized on a defensive miscue by Missouri.

Aynslie Furbush reached base on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jaden Pone, and then scored on a single by Angelina DeLeon.

This lone run proved sufficient, as Lopez continued to dominate from the circle.

From there, Lopez took over, allowing just two hits over the remaining six innings.

Lopez picked up two strikeouts in the second inning after a leadoff infield single and got some help from Lexie Brady in the third inning, who caught a runner stealing to secure another clean inning.

Lopez’s performance was characterized by her effective use of off-speed pitches, particularly her changeup, which kept Missouri’s hitters off balance.

Her ability to mix pitches and locations contributed to her success in this high-stakes matchup.

With this win, Ole Miss advanced farther in the SEC Tournament.

The victory also highlighted the strength of their pitching staff, with Lopez’s standout performance setting the tone for the team’s postseason aspirations.