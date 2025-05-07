Trachsel: ‘Mood was light, the stakes were high and defense wins games’

ATHENS, Ga. — After Ole Miss softball’s SEC Tournament opening 1-0 win over Missouri, a grind-it-out performance that left batters puzzled, the postgame press conference wasn’t a somber experience.

The Rebels had the energy of a team that’s both focused and fully aware that softball about the teams atmosphere and belief.

Coach Jamie Trachsel entered the room sat down and summed up the day with a quote that made everybody feel better about the win.

“You just gotta be plus one at the end of the day, we’re not going to apologize for winning,” Trachsel said.

Pitcher Brianna Lopez, who swung her arm in the circle to a shutout of fastballs, changeups and calm demeanor.

The win sets the stage for a testing matchup today against the No. 4-seeded Florida Gators, a top five team that swings with purpose and postseason pedigree.

The Gators are known for their deep lineup, which could test Ole Miss’ defensive shield early and often.

The Rebels will need every ounce of defense and a lil’ uptick from the offense to keep the magic rolling in what is shaping up to be a competitve tournament.

If they can replicate the composure they showed in Game 1 and get the aluminum hot, Ole Miss will have the tags they to do a little bit of Gator hunting in the SEC bracket.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. The Rebels say they’re ready.

If Tuesday’s press conference was any indication, they’re reassured from their coach that a win is a win and will be bringing their gloves for the Gators.

The game will be on SEC Network. You can listen to the game on Sirius XM channel 374.