Rebels can’t overcome Texas’ early lead, but get close in SEC Tournament

In a dramatic SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup, No. 18 Ole Miss nearly overcame a significant deficit against No. 3 Texas but ultimately fell 7–6 on a walk-off double by Mia Scott.

The Rebels’ spirited comeback featured key contributions from Lair Beautae and Angelina DeLeon, highlighting their resilience as they now await NCAA Tournament selection.

The game, held at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw Texas take an early 4–0 lead in the first inning.

Ole Miss responded in the fourth inning with a run, but Texas extended their lead to 6–1 with a two-run homer in the bottom half.

In the fifth inning, Ole Miss mounted a significant rally. Rachel Connors was hit by a pitch, followed by a single from Jaden Pone.

Beautae doubled to drive in a run, and subsequent hits from Persy Llamas and Mackenzie Pickens narrowed the gap. DeLeon then delivered a two-RBI single to tie the game at 6–6.

Despite the comeback, Texas secured the win in the bottom of the seventh with Scott’s decisive double.

Ole Miss now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament, with selections announced on Sunday, May 11, at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.