Ole Miss upsets No. 12 Arizona 10-8, advances to regional final

No. 17 Ole Miss delivered a stunning upset over No. 12 Arizona, winning 10-8 on May 17, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz., to advance to the NCAA Tucson Regional Championship game.

This win puts the Rebels one win away from reaching the Super Regional round for the first time since 2019, edging closer to a potential Women’s College World Series berth.

Ole Miss came out swinging in the top of the first inning, scoring four runs to take an early lead.

Lexie Llamas sparked the offense with a three-run homer to right-center field, driving in Aliyah Binford and Ariel Beautae, who had both reached base due to errors and hits.

The Rebels capitalized on Arizona’s defensive miscues, setting the pace for a high-scoring contest.

Arizona responded in the bottom of the first with a three-run rally highlighted by a two-run homer from Netz and an RBI single by Shockey, narrowing the gap to 4-3.

However, Ole Miss kept their composure, adding a solo homer from DeLeon in the second inning, extending their lead to 5-3.

The Rebels exploded again in the fifth inning, plating four more runs.

A pinch-hit home run by Roman was a highlight, bringing in three runs and energizing the Ole Miss dugout.

This offensive burst gave Ole Miss a 9-7 advantage heading into the late innings.

In the seventh inning, Lexie Brady hit a solo home run, her 16th of the season, setting a new single-season program record for Ole Miss.

This run proved to be the game-winner, providing the Rebels with a crucial insurance run in the 10-8 final score.

Despite surrendering a run in the bottom of the seventh, Ole Miss’s defense and pitching staff held firm to close out the game.

Aliyah Binford earned the win on the mound, improving her record to 10-3, while Miali Guachino secured her third save of the season.

Ole Miss’s victory sends Arizona into the elimination bracket of the Tucson Regional, while the Rebels advance to the regional final with a 2-0 record after previously defeating Grand Canyon.

Ole Miss will have two opportunities on Sunday to win one game and advance to the Super Regional, with the first game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and an “if necessary” game at 9 p.m.