Arkansas forces winner-take-all game against Ole Miss in Fayetteville Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ole Miss will have to go to a third game to earn their first trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Arkansas got a shutout from Payton Burnham in the circle for a commanding 4-0 victory on Saturday night.

The two teams will play at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Super Regional final. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

A Night Dominated by Pitching

Burnham was the story of the night.

Just a day after battling food poisoning, Burnham delivered a masterful three-hit shutout, retiring the final 14 Ole Miss hitters and striking out seven with only one walk.

“She did a good job of attacking the zone, locating and mixed speeds well,” said Ole Miss catcher Lexie Bradley, who was 0-for-3 against Burnham. “She just did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes at the plate.”

Burnham’s performance was especially remarkable given the high stakes and her recent illness.

“She battled more than just the Ole Miss hitters,” Razorbacks coach Courtney Deifel said later.

Burnham’s gem was only the second seven-inning shutout of her young career and could not have come at a more crucial moment for the Razorbacks.

Early Runs Set the Tone

Arkansas capitalized early, scoring two runs in the first inning without hitting the ball out of the infield.

Ole Miss starter Brianna Lopez struggled with command, walking three consecutive batters after a leadoff strikeout.

The Razorbacks took advantage with a groundout RBI from Kailey Wyckoff and an infield single by Ella McDowell, who forced a defensive miscue to double the lead.

The game remained tight until the fifth inning, when Arkansas extended its lead to 4-0.

A fielding error by Ole Miss second baseman Mackenzie Pickens allowed two more runs to score, putting the game out of reach for the Rebels.

Ole Miss Offense Stalls

The Rebels, who had erupted for nine runs in the series opener to upset No. 4 Arkansas 9-7, found themselves stymied by Burnham’s pitching.

Lair Beautae managed two hits, and Angelina De Leon added another, but the rest of the lineup was silenced.

Ole Miss’s potent bats, which have driven their postseason run, will need to rediscover their form if they hope to make history on Sunday.

“Tough game today,” Rebels coach Jamie Traschel said. “Two good teams going at it. I think we gave them a couple of free passes that they were able to capitalize on kind of early, then the mid-game, and that ended up being the difference in the game.

“Credit to them. Obviously, the game is over. Two good teams going into game three tomorrow and looking forward to the matchup.”

Pitching Depth Remains for Decisive Game

Despite the loss, Ole Miss’s pitching staff remains in good shape.

Lopez and reliever Miali Guachino combined for a solid outing, and Trachsel opted not to use Aliya Binford, keeping her fresh for the deciding game.

With the season on the line, Trachsel is expected to have all arms available.

Historic Stakes for Both Programs

Neither Ole Miss nor Arkansas has ever reached the Women’s College World Series, adding extra significance to Sunday’s contest.

The winner will join a field that includes perennial powerhouse Oklahoma and other top programs in Oklahoma City.

For Ole Miss, a win would cap a season of milestones under Trachsel, who has guided the Rebels to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and their highest-ranked victories in program history.