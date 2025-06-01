Top linebacker Anthony Davis narrows final schools with Ole Miss, Alabama leading

OXFORD, Miss. — Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School’s Anthony Davis, one of the nation’s top 2026 linebacker prospects has officially narrowed his list of college choices to five.

Ole Miss is there with Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, and Florida.

BLESSED TO BE IN THIS POSITION! #AGTG WHERE’S Home?🏡 https://t.co/hHdhafqxNi — Anthony “Ant” Davis Jr (@AnthonyDavis077) May 30, 2025

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound four-star recruit, has emerged as a priority target for some of college football’s most storied programs after a standout junior season and an impressive showing on the recruiting trail.

Davis’s reputation as a defensive force is well-earned.

Playing for Grayson, one of Georgia’s premier high school programs, he helped lead the Rams to a 14-1 record and a state championship in 2024.

Over three varsity seasons, Davis has compiled 175 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and two interceptions, demonstrating his versatility as both a run-stopper and coverage linebacker.

His performances have attracted double-digit scholarship offers, but as the summer visit season heats up, Davis has focused on five programs that have made the biggest impression.

According to Davis, the hospitality and attention shown by Ole Miss have set the Rebels apart. After an unofficial visit to Oxford on April 17, Davis told On3 Sports,

“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3.com. “I sat down with the DC for an hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have made Davis a top priority, hoping to bolster the second level of the Rebels’ defense with his commitment.

Ole Miss is set to host Davis for an official visit the weekend of June 6, a key opportunity to further solidify their standing in his recruitment.

Alabama, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, is also pushing hard for Davis.

The Crimson Tide have enjoyed recent recruiting success in Georgia but are looking to add a top linebacker to their class.

Davis is scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa on June 20, rounding out his summer trips.

Auburn hosted Davis for an official visit at the end of May, with coach Hugh Freeze making a strong pitch to keep the four-star talent in the SEC West.

Michigan and Florida round out Davis’s finalists, each offering unique opportunities both on and off the field as they look to bolster their linebacker corps with a player of his caliber.

Davis is currently ranked as a top-20 linebacker nationally and a top-250 overall prospect in the 2026 class by multiple recruiting services.

His combination of athleticism, football IQ, and leadership has made him one of the most sought-after defenders in the country.

According to Rivals, Ole Miss and Alabama have made the biggest impact in his recruitment this offseason, but with official visits still to come, the race remains open.

Davis’s decision will not only influence the trajectory of his own career but could also have ripple effects across the recruiting classes of all five finalist programs.

The next few weeks will be pivotal in his decision-making.

After his official visits to Auburn and Ole Miss, Davis will close out his summer trips with a visit to Alabama.

Each program will have a final chance to make its case before Davis makes his decision, likely before the start of his senior season.

“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis said. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”

With his recruitment entering its final stages, college football fans and coaches alike will be watching closely to see where one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects will land.