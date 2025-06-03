Ole Miss commit Li’Marcus Jones dominates at Elite MegaCamp, draws new offers

OXFORD, Miss. — The future of Ole Miss’ offensive line continues to shine brighter as 2027 commit Li’Marcus Jones dominated the competition at Sunday’s Jackson State/Southern Elite MegaCamp, reinforcing his status as one of the nation’s premier offensive tackle prospects.

Jones, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 300 pounds, put on a clinic at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, showcasing the raw power and technical skills that have made him one of the most sought-after linemen in his class.

The Callaway High School standout maintains a 3.6 GPA while terrorizing defensive lines across Mississippi.

“The competition here was great,” Jones said after his performance at the MegaCamp. “I came out to prove why I’m ranked where I am and to keep pushing myself against the best.”

Currently rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 5 player in Mississippi’s 2027 class, Jones’s stock continues to rise. His ranking at No. 152 in the Top247 reflects his immense potential, but many recruiting analysts believe he could climb even higher after his recent showing.

Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison has been instrumental in Jones’s development since his commitment to the Rebels.

“Coach Garrison’s attention to detail and the way he develops players really drew me to Ole Miss,” Jones said. “The program’s vision for the future matches exactly what I’m looking for.”

The Jackson native’s commitment to Ole Miss came after careful consideration of multiple Power 5 offers, including those from Mississippi State and Florida State.

His decision to stay in-state has already begun paying dividends for both parties, as Jones has become an unofficial ambassador for the Rebels’ 2027 recruiting class.

Former Ole Miss offensive lineman and NFL veteran Michael Oher, who knows a thing or two about developing as a lineman in Mississippi, gave his view.

“He’s got everything you look for in a modern offensive tackle — the size, the footwork, and most importantly, the mentality,” Oher said. “Ole Miss got themselves a good one.”

Jones’s performance at the MegaCamp included several one-on-one victories against highly-rated defensive ends, displaying his improved kick-step and hand placement.

His ability to maintain leverage against smaller, quicker defenders while showing the power to handle bull rushes demonstrated why college coaches are so high on his potential.

The young offensive tackle’s development hasn’t gone unnoticed by the national media.

Several recruiting analysts have praised his progression, noting his improved technique since his sophomore season.

His frame, which already carries 300 pounds comfortably, suggests he could add more good weight while maintaining his athleticity.

Looking ahead to his junior season at Callaway, Jones has set ambitious goals.

“I want to dominate every snap, improve my technique, and help my team win a state championship,” he said. “The work never stops.”

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s offense, known for its explosive plays and balanced attack, will benefit greatly from Jones’s skill set.

The Rebels’ commitment to running the ball while maintaining an aggressive passing game fits perfectly with Jones’s abilities as both a run and pass blocker.

The offensive line prospect plans to take several visits over the summer, including additional trips to Oxford.

While firmly committed to Ole Miss, Jones understands the importance of continuing to develop relationships with the coaching staff and future teammates.

For now, Jones remains focused on his development and academic success, maintaining that impressive 3.6 GPA while working to improve his game.

His combination of size, skill, and intelligence makes him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects in the 2027 class, and his performance at the Jackson State/Southern Elite MegaCamp only reinforced that status.