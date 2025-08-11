The Balloon Lab Oxford Takes Events To A New Level Of Fun

If you see a van stuffed with balloons roll up, you’ll know the party has officially arrived!

What started in as a hobby in 2022, The Balloon Lab Oxford, owned by Ashley Crumby, has ‘blown up’ into a thriving business that adds color, innovation, and excitement to birthday parties, corporate events, birthday parties, and gatherings of all sizes.

“It all started with making balloon garlands for family birthday parties and has evolved into a passion for creating beautiful balloon décor for events,” Crumby said, who is busy mom of three and a licensed pharmacist.

“I absolutely love experimenting with new techniques, trying out new color combinations, and stepping outside of the box. The Balloon Lab’s name is a nod to my training and career as a pharmacist,” she said.

The Balloon Lab Oxford offers balloon garlands, helium balloons, backdrops, centerpieces, and much more throughout North Mississippi, specializing in large-scale installations, balloon murals, and custom rentals to fit anything theme.

“Ashley and I met while working at the Ole Miss School of Pharmacy and one day she asked me to help her inflate some balloons for a school event,” said best friend and current Balloon Lab employee, Kate Wallace. “I knew then that she was incredibly talented and passionate about balloons. With my background in event planning, I knew I wanted to be along for the ride!”

In addition to private birthday parties and celebrations, The Balloon Lab serves a wide range of clients including Oxford and Lafayette school districts, various groups within The University of Mississippi, nonprofits like the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford, corporations like Solero Tech, and many more.

To learn more or reserve custom balloon décor, contact The Balloon Lab Oxford at (662)701-9417, follow @balloonlaboxford on Instagram, or visit balloonlaboxford.com.