Ole Miss launches Grove Collective membership drive to strengthen NIL efforts

OXFORD, Miss. — In Oxford, Saturdays in The Grove are already a signature tradition.

Now, Ole Miss is channeling that same energy into the NIL world, asking fans and students to make The Grove Collective part of their Rebel routine.

The collective has evolved into more than just a support system with a behind-the-scenes hub that connects Rebel Nation with student-athletes and coaches through exclusive content, VIP experiences and tangible NIL opportunities.

With a new membership drive underway, the push is on to grow to 10,000 total members and 2,500 student members by year’s end.

Leadership stresses urgency of NIL support

Ole Miss leaders know momentum in college sports doesn’t just happen on the field.

For athletics director Keith Carter, keeping pace in the NIL space means making The Grove Collective a centerpiece of Rebel support.

“As we take on this new environment, one thing is clear, we need the entire Ole Miss family to be active in The Grove Collective,” Carter said. “Its membership base is critical to us competing in the NIL arena moving forward, and we hope to see its membership double by the end of the athletics year.”

Carter’s message reflects the SEC landscape, where collectives have quickly become essential to competing for recruits and retaining rosters. Support at this level is now as critical as facilities or coaching hires in keeping programs nationally relevant.

Lane Kiffin shows football’s dependence

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t sugarcoat the impact NIL has had on his program. For him, The Grove Collective isn’t just a helpful tool, it’s the foundation for Ole Miss football’s recent rise.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support of The Grove Collective, and it’s imperative that their membership continues to grow,” Kiffin said. “What they’ve done has been vital to our success — helping us recruit, retain and compete at the highest level. Our fans have stepped up in a big way, and it’s helped us become one of the top programs in the SEC.”

The evidence is on the field. Recent transfer additions like quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling arrived in Oxford with NIL support as part of the picture.

In today’s climate, coaches know those resources can be the difference in keeping playmakers on campus.

Membership tiers open doors for fans

The collective is designed to reward those who join. Membership starts at $21 a month, while students can participate for $10.

Six different tiers give fans options ranging from autographed memorabilia to VIP tailgates, priority points and access to events at home and on the road.

Executive Director Walker Jones said the membership program has been at the heart of the collective’s success and its national profile.

“Since the inception of The Grove Collective, one of the most important factors in our success has been the membership program and the resources it has created for our student-athletes,” Jones said in a press release. “Our members stepped up, trusted the mission and have seen the impact being a national leader in the world of name, image, and likeness has had on the recent success of our athletics programs.

“We ask that you continue this support of our organization by being a member and encouraging others to do the same. The need to grow our membership has never been stronger.”

Students at center of growth

The new drive also puts students front and center. The target of 2,500 student members reflects an effort to bring current undergraduates into the NIL ecosystem with affordable options and unique benefits.

Ole Miss plans to unveil additional perks for student members in the weeks ahead.

Other SEC programs have seen success with student involvement — from Tennessee’s Volunteer Club to Arkansas’ OneArkansas NIL initiative — and Ole Miss is determined to build that same kind of on-campus engagement.

For students, the chance to be part of NIL goes hand-in-hand with being part of the game-day atmosphere they already know.

Business community adds another layer

It isn’t just fans who fuel the effort. Local and regional businesses remain a crucial part of the equation, and Ole Miss has created two avenues for corporate participation.

Ole Miss Sports Properties, operated through Learfield, handles athletics department partnerships, while Magnolia Sports Group focuses on NIL marketing for student-athletes.

Together, those platforms give companies the chance to launch campaigns with athletes that align with their brands and budgets — from social media to in-person activations.

For Carter, those opportunities are just as important as fan memberships.

“We want to compete for championships in every sport, and while there are opportunities in this new revenue-sharing era of our industry, there are also challenges to supporting nearly 400 student-athletes,” Carter said. “The Grove Collective is a huge asset in our goal of providing a premier student-athlete experience.”

A national conversation

The timing of this membership drive comes as college sports faces new questions about revenue-sharing and NIL oversight.

ESPN recently reported on proposals that could reshape how athletes are compensated across leagues, and the SEC is preparing for the ripple effects.

For Ole Miss, The Grove Collective represents both a local movement and a broader necessity.

As Carter, Kiffin and Jones all made clear, doubling the membership isn’t just about numbers — it’s about giving Rebel athletes the support they need in a changing game.

Key Takeaways

• Ole Miss is pushing The Grove Collective to 10,000 members and 2,500 student members to fuel NIL resources.

• Leaders like Keith Carter and Lane Kiffin say the collective directly impacts recruiting, retention and overall athletic competitiveness.

• Business partnerships through Learfield and Magnolia Sports Group expand NIL opportunities beyond memberships.