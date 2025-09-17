Ole Miss Softball Finalizes Fall 2025 Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss softball has unveiled its fall schedule, with games beginning in mid-October.

The Rebels return to the diamond after a memorable 2025 season that culminated in the program’s first trip to the Women’s College World Series.

This fall marks a return to the Ole Miss Softball Stadium, after last year’s contests were hosted at Oxford High School while stadium construction was underway.

The Rebels open their fall campaign on October 17 with a home doubleheader against Copiah-Lincoln CC, starting at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT. A week later, Ole Miss will welcome Central Arkansas for another home doubleheader on October 24, with first pitches scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. CT.

The following week, the Rebels will face Itawamba CC in a home-and-home series, traveling to Fulton on October 29 for a 6 p.m. matchup before hosting the Indians the next evening in Oxford, also at 6 p.m. CT.

The fall schedule concludes on November 7 with a pair of home contests. Ole Miss will meet Northwest Mississippi CC at 3 p.m., followed by Northeast Mississippi CC at 5:15 p.m. CT.

2025 Fall Schedule

Friday, Oct. 17 – vs. Copiah-Lincoln CC (DH) – 3 & 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 – vs. Central Arkansas (DH) – 12 & 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – at Itawamba CC – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30 – vs. Itawamba CC – 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7 – vs. Northwest Mississippi CC – 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7 – vs. Northeast Mississippi CC – 5:15 p.m.

Information in this article was supplied by olemisssports.com.