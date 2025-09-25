Busy weekend for Rebels sold out recruiting section against LSU

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss is set to have a busy weekend hosting a long list of highly regard prospects this weekend when the Rebels host LSU for a game between ranked teams.

One recruit who just announced his intention to visit is prolific Collierville, Tennessee 2027 athlete Tae Walden.



The 6-foot-2.5, 165 pound receiver excels as a two-way player for Collierville and enjoyed a successful sophomore year where he caught 15 passes for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He tacked on another seven tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions defensively.

Sold out recruiting section

There are currently a handful of uncommitted four-star prospects expected to be on hand this weekend, including 2028 athlete Braylen Bedford, 2028 running back Zaiden Jernigan, 2027 offensive lineman Li’Marcus Jones, 2027 wide receiver Easton Royal, and 2027 quarterback Keegan Croucher.

Time for a flip?

One name to keep an eye on as a flip possibility is North Carolina wide receiver commit O’Mari Johnson.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound speedster out of Jackson is expected to be in town this weekend and hasn’t necessarily stayed firm in his pledge to the Tar Heels.

Johnson committed to Bill Belichick and North Carolina April 6, but opted to pause his decision May 30 with a de-commitment.

After taking a couple of official visits at Tulane and Mississippi State, the 3-star prospect hopped back on board with the Tar Heels July 1 and has remained committed ever since.

He has enjoyed a rare five seasons at the varsity level with Jackson Academy, recording more than 3,700 yards from scrimmage and 49 touchdowns on offense.

Not only has he been a standout star on offense, he has shown exceptional skill in the secondary with 112 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 10 interceptions over four seasons.

Ole Miss’ 2026 recruiting class currently sits at No. 21 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings.

The Rebels’ class is headlined by 4-star running back Damarius Yates, who will also be in town this weekend for a visit.

Kickoff for the Rebels, Tigers is set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will be nationally televised on ABC.