Trinidad Chambliss surges, Heisman buzz rises but Simmons still Ole Miss QB1

OXFORD, Miss. — When No. 13 Ole Miss held off No. 4 LSU in a 24–19 thriller, the performance of Trinidad Chambliss turned heads.

He completed 23 of 39 passes for 314 yards, threw one touchdown and one interception, and added 71 rushing yards.

The stat line was enough to affirm what many had begun to suspect. Chambliss is more than a replacement, he’s a rising star.

That said, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has repeatedly emphasized that Austin Simmons remains the “official” starter when fully healthy. Simmons’ ankle injury early in the season opened the door.

Chambliss has walked through with some authority and has even national folks talking about it.

His journey began at Division II Ferris State, where he led the Bulldogs to a national title and posted over 3,000 yards of offense in 2024. At Ole Miss, through five games, Chambliss is 42-of-62 for 719 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and has rushed for 195 yards.

But is that enough to vault him into serious Heisman consideration, even if he may not be “the” named starter long term?

Heisman conversation, but constraints remain

Chambliss is already drawing comparisons to Kyler Murray in terms of dual-threat ability, poise under pressure, and decision-making in the throw-and-run game.

One NFL scout pointed to the way he “throws a really accurate and catchable ball” and plays with “moxie and grit.”

Others have likened his instincts to former Houston star Greg Ward.

In Week 4, he posted 307 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 112 rushing yards. Those are performance-level hallmarks for Heisman chatter.

Add his 353 passing yards and 62 rushing yards in a win over Arkansas, and the body of work is compelling.

Still, the Heisman race demands consistency, narrative, and sustained exposure. Chambliss must do it while navigating the reality of an official starter in Simmons and limited margin for error in high-stakes SEC games.

Lane Kiffin has said Simmons will resume duties when healthy, which creates a structural ceiling. The question now is if Will Kiffin hold to that principle even as Chambliss presses?

The LSU test and its after-effects

Facing LSU’s defense, Chambliss’ composure was tested.

After an interception in the third quarter, he rebounded to lead Ole Miss to a key touchdown drive and preserved the lead late. Ole Miss outgained LSU 480–254.

Still, LSU’s defense pressured him several times and forced contested decisions.

For scouts and analysts, that game likely elevated Chambliss’ stock — but also exposed what he must refine as tougher opponents await.

In the postgame presser, Kiffin acknowledged both the growth and the stakes ahead: that the quarterback position remains his to manage, but that Chambliss’ play is forcing honest reassessments.

Simmons vs. Chambliss: Dynamic or dilemma?

Simmons is a young talent with upside, but his play earlier this season included four interceptions through two games.

The challenge with keeping Simmons as starter is that it may undermine confidence in the team’s ability to win immediately.

Some opposing coaches have even told CBS Sports that “If they play Simmons, they’re doing us a favor.”

That’s not just a dig. It reflects the tangible shift in momentum toward Chambliss in the minds of rivals.

Yet decisions here are complicated. Simmons has more scholarship years ahead and remains the future underclassman asset. Chambliss, a senior, has one season (or perhaps one more depending on eligibility) to make his mark.

That optimism is real. The strategy to formalize a transition is delicate in midseason.

What’s next for Chambliss and Ole Miss

Chambliss has proven he belongs in the conversation. What remains is whether he can sustain the peak trajectory.

Upcoming matchups against tougher defenses, fifth-year signals, and bowl implications will test the mettle of his candidacy.

If he continues to post big numbers and lead Ole Miss to signature wins, the Heisman argument becomes harder to deny even if he is never officially crowned the season’s starter.

Key takeaways

• Chambliss’ dual-threat output (passing and rushing) has fueled serious conversations about his inclusion among Heisman candidates.

• Despite his rise, Lane Kiffin has committed to Simmons returning as starter when healthy, limiting a full narrative transition.

• USC-level defenses ahead will determine whether Chambliss’ momentum can translate into a sustained Heisman campaign.