Ole Miss lists Wright, Alexander as questionable against Oklahoma

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss released its midweek availability report Wednesday ahead of its road game at Oklahoma, listing three players as questionable and one as probable.

Tight end Dae’Quan Wright, wide receiver Deuce Alexander and offensive lineman Terez Davis are all questionable. Defensive back Ladarian Clardy is listed as probable.

The 13th-ranked Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) visit the 11th-ranked Sooners (6-1, 2-1) in a matchup with major implications in the SEC standings and College Football Playoff race.

Wright, a transfer from Virginia Tech, ranks second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Alexander, a transfer from South Alabama, has quickly become one of quarterback Chambliss’ favorite targets.

Davis, who transferred from Maryland, has appeared in only one game this season while recovering from an ankle injury.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said earlier this week that Alexander’s speed and ability to stretch the field have been key to the Rebels’ offensive success.

Wright has caught 29 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns this season. His ability to create mismatches has given Ole Miss versatility in red-zone situations.

If Wright is unavailable, the Rebels could turn to Hudson Wolfe or freshman Cayden Lee to help fill the void. Ole Miss has distributed the ball widely this season, with 11 players recording receptions through seven games.

Davis’ injury has forced the Rebels to adjust along the offensive line, where Caleb Warren and Micah Pettus have helped stabilize the unit.

Ole Miss ranks near the top half of the SEC in total offense and has improved in pass protection since the start of the season.

Oklahoma also has key players dealing with injuries. Running back Jovantae Barnes, cornerback Gentry Williams and offensive linemen Derek Simmons and Logan Howland are questionable.

Wide receiver Keontez Lewis is doubtful, while linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor are out.

The Sooners’ offensive line depth will be tested against an Ole Miss defense that has 10 sacks on the season

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said this week that Ole Miss is “really explosive, well-coached and sound in what they do.”

Clardy’s return gives the Rebels a boost in the secondary. The freshman defensive back missed last week’s game against Georgia but has been a regular contributor when healthy.

Ole Miss has emphasized communication and discipline in practice this week as it prepares for what is expected to be a loud atmosphere at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Perkins said the defense has focused on “communicating and trusting each other” to avoid coverage breakdowns.

Kiffin said the Rebels’ earlier trip to Georgia provided valuable experience in handling hostile environments. The team practiced this week using simulated crowd noise and adjusted snap counts to prepare for Oklahoma.

The Sooners have won 13 straight home games. Ole Miss is 3-1 on the road this season and averaging 36.8 points per game, while Oklahoma is averaging 33.7.

The status of Wright and Alexander could heavily influence Ole Miss’ offensive approach. Both are key contributors in an attack averaging 466 yards per game.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Central time in Norman. The game will be televised nationally.

Both teams enter needing a win to remain in the race for the SEC title and playoff contention.

For Ole Miss, the challenge will be overcoming injuries on offense. For Oklahoma, it may be protecting its quarterback behind a depleted offensive line.