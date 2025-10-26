Ole Miss climbs to No. 7 in AP poll after win at Oklahoma

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss climbed to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

It’s a reward for a 34-26 road win at Oklahoma that kept the Rebels in the national playoff conversation.

The victory lifted Ole Miss to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference. It also marked the Rebels’ third road win over a ranked opponent in the past two seasons, solidifying their place among the league’s top contenders.

Oklahoma dropped to No. 18 after the loss, its second in three games. The Sooners had no answer for the Rebels’ balanced attack or the defensive adjustments that sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss’ move up one spot represents a rebound from the previous week, when the team slipped in the rankings after a fourth-quarter collapse at Georgia.

Statement win on the road

The Rebels’ trip to Norman was seen as a defining moment for a team still building its postseason résumé. Head coach Lane Kiffin called the performance a “mature response” after the disappointment in Athens.

“We didn’t finish at Georgia,” Kiffin said. “Our players understood the importance of executing for four quarters. That was the message all week.”

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss led the way with 315 passing yards and a touchdown, while adding 53 rushing yards. The defense responded by blanking the Sooners in the final quarter, ending Oklahoma’s streak of home wins against non-conference Power Five opponents.

Kiffin credited the team’s improved discipline and situational awareness, noting that “we handled the environment better than we did a week ago.”

Defense delivers down the stretch

The defense, which had drawn criticism after the Georgia loss, played one of its most complete games of the season.

Edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen led a defense that pressured Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throughout the second half.

Umanmielen recorded six tackles and a sack, earning praise from teammates for his consistency.

Oklahoma entered the game averaging more than 36 points per contest but managed just one touchdown after halftime. The Rebels forced two key three-and-outs late in the third quarter that shifted momentum.

The win also quieted outside doubts about Ole Miss’ ability to win on the road. Kiffin’s team is now 5-2 away from Oxford since the start of 2024.

Offense regains balance

Chambliss’ continued efficiency was complemented by a steady rushing attack that averaged more than 5 yards per carry.

Running backs Kewan Lacy and Ulysses Bentley IV combined for 147 rushing yards and two scores, allowing Ole Miss to control the tempo in the second half.

The Rebels finished with 431 yards of total offense and scored on four of their final six drives. Wide receiver Ayden Williams led the team with seven catches for 102 yards, marking his third 100-yard game of the season.

That offensive rhythm — missing for stretches earlier this month — returned at a critical time.

Poll position strengthens playoff case

Ole Miss’ rise to No. 7 marks its highest ranking since October 2023.

CBS Sports projected Ole Miss as team to reach the College Football Playoff. Most of the other projections agree.

The next few weeks could determine whether those numbers climb further. Ole Miss faces South Carolina, The Citadel and Florida before a season-ending rivalry matchup with Mississippi State.

For Ole Miss, the path forward depends on sustaining the defensive growth shown in Norman.

“This group believes it can compete with anyone,” Kiffin said. “Now it’s about doing it every week.”

Key takeaways