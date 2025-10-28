South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss updated odds, spread and totals

It’s no secret No. 7 Ole Miss is on course to make the College Football Playoff and has a relatively easy schedule in the final stretch of the season.

The Rebels don’t have another ranked opponent on its schedule, but coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels know nothing is guaranteed.

Last season’s loss to Florida in the 11th game of the season pushed Ole Miss out of contention for a playoff berth. Ole Miss knows South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State could all do that.

The toughest of those final SEC opponents may be South Carolina, who almost beat Alabama last week.

“This is a really challenging week against a very, very talented and dangerous team that we’re playing and one that had Alabama beat all the way till the end of the game,” Kiffin said on Monday. “So anytime that you have really talented players and you have an elite quarterback, size, speed, ratio is off the charts. And he gives people a lot of problems.”

South Carolina hasn’t lived up to its own preseason expectations, but still has a talented team and great quarterback in Lanoris Sellers.

“This guy, I think, has had more missed sacks against him than any quarterback in the country, tackles or sacks combined because he’s really hard to bring down and does a great job,” Kiffin said. “These guys ran a fake against us last time and always have a lot of those and formations, special teams wise, so very challenging.”

The oddsmakers, however, see a different type of game.

Ole Miss is double-digit favorites against the Gamecocks. Here’s the latest odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game Information: South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 5-0 SEC)

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 5-0 SEC) When: 6 p.m., Saturday

6 p.m., Saturday Where: Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8 Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024)

Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 (October 5, 2024) Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 22 Texas, 45-38 OT

lost to No. 22 Texas, 45-38 OT Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to Auburn, 33-24

Odds, Spread and Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)

Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)

Moneyline

South Carolina: +385

Ole Miss: -520

Total