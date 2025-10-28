spot_img
Former Ole Miss legend Eli Manning visiting with New York Giants' first-round pick and former Rebel quarterback Jaxson Dart
Former Ole Miss legend Eli Manning visiting with New York Giants' first-round pick and former Rebel quarterback Jaxson Dart. | New York Football Giants photo

Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 8

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss football is well-represented on Sundays when NFL games are played and that trend continued last weekend.

A total off 20 former Rebels were in action this weekend in the NFL and many more were on bye weeks or on the injured reserve or practice squads.

Here’s how the former Rebels fared in Week 8 of the NFL season:

Rebels in NFL

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

  • Last Week: Had two tackles and pass deflection in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
  • Season: 23 tackles, 13 solo, 6 PDs

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

  • Last Week: Did not play (hamstring) in the Eagles’ 38-20 win against the Giants.
  • Season: 29 receptions, 395 yards, 3 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

  • Last Week: Played six snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 32-13 win against the Browns.
  • Season: 1 GS, 8 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

  • Last Week: Completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown and had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.
  • Season: 85 of 142, 984 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 43 carries, 195 yards, 4 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had four catches for 36 yards in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
  • Season: 26 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

  • Last Week: Had two catches for eight yards and one touchdown in a 37-10 win against the Vikings.
  • Season: 11 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

  • Last Week: Had three catches for 29 yards in a 35-25 win against the Steelers.
  • Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

  • Last Week: Bye week.
  • Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

  • Last Week: Had one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Falcons.
  • Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
  • Season: 14 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

  • Last Week: Had three solo tackles in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
  • Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Had one reception for 15 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.
  • Season: 8 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Last Week: Had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.
  • Season: 27 receptions, 461 yards, 5 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Did not play in 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
  • Season: N/A

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Had one reception for 14 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.
  • Season: 5 receptions, 78 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

  • Last Week: Bye week.
  • Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

  • Last Week: Played in 17 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
  • Season: 17 tackles, 9 solo, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

  • Last Week: Left Monday night’s 28-7 loss to the Chiefs after 13 plays with a hamstring injury.
  • Season: 8 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

  • Last Week: Played on 15 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in a 40-9 loss to the Bills.
  • Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

  • Last Week: Had one reception for seven yards in a 26-15 loss to the 49ers.
  • Season: 1 reception, 7 yards

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

  • Last Week: Had one tackle in a 38-14 win against the Titans.
  • Season: 4 tackles

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
  • Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

  • Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
  • AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
  • Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
  • Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
  • Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
  • Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
  • Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads

  • Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
  • Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
  • John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
  • Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
  • Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants

