Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 8

Ole Miss football is well-represented on Sundays when NFL games are played and that trend continued last weekend.

A total off 20 former Rebels were in action this weekend in the NFL and many more were on bye weeks or on the injured reserve or practice squads.

Here’s how the former Rebels fared in Week 8 of the NFL season:

Rebels in NFL

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had two tackles and pass deflection in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Season: 23 tackles, 13 solo, 6 PDs

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Did not play (hamstring) in the Eagles’ 38-20 win against the Giants.

Season: 29 receptions, 395 yards, 3 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played six snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 32-13 win against the Browns.

Season: 1 GS, 8 GP

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown and had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 85 of 142, 984 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 43 carries, 195 yards, 4 TDs

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had four catches for 36 yards in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 26 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had two catches for eight yards and one touchdown in a 37-10 win against the Vikings.

Season: 11 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Had three catches for 29 yards in a 35-25 win against the Steelers.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Bye week.

Season: 2 GP

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Falcons.

Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 14 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had three solo tackles in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one reception for 15 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.

Season: 8 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Season: 27 receptions, 461 yards, 5 TDs

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Did not play in 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

Season: N/A

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one reception for 14 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.

Season: 5 receptions, 78 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Bye week.

Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Played in 17 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

Season: 17 tackles, 9 solo, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Left Monday night’s 28-7 loss to the Chiefs after 13 plays with a hamstring injury.

Season: 8 GS

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Played on 15 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in a 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Had one reception for seven yards in a 26-15 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 1 reception, 7 yards

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 38-14 win against the Titans.

Season: 4 tackles

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads