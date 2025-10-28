Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in Week 8

Ole Miss football is well-represented on Sundays when NFL games are played and that trend continued last weekend.
A total off 20 former Rebels were in action this weekend in the NFL and many more were on bye weeks or on the injured reserve or practice squads.
ICYMI: Lane Kiffin brings the receipts after Venables’ “better team” quote
Here’s how the former Rebels fared in Week 8 of the NFL season:
Rebels in NFL
Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Had two tackles and pass deflection in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
- Season: 23 tackles, 13 solo, 6 PDs
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Did not play (hamstring) in the Eagles’ 38-20 win against the Giants.
- Season: 29 receptions, 395 yards, 3 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played six snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 32-13 win against the Browns.
- Season: 1 GS, 8 GP
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown and had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.
- Season: 85 of 142, 984 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 43 carries, 195 yards, 4 TDs
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had four catches for 36 yards in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
- Season: 26 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had two catches for eight yards and one touchdown in a 37-10 win against the Vikings.
- Season: 11 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Had three catches for 29 yards in a 35-25 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Bye week.
- Season: 2 GP
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Falcons.
- Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
- Season: 14 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had three solo tackles in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
- Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one reception for 15 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.
- Season: 8 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.
- Season: 27 receptions, 461 yards, 5 TDs
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Did not play in 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: N/A
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one reception for 14 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.
- Season: 5 receptions, 78 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Bye week.
- Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo
Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Last Week: Played in 17 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
- Season: 17 tackles, 9 solo, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Left Monday night’s 28-7 loss to the Chiefs after 13 plays with a hamstring injury.
- Season: 8 GS
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Played on 15 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in a 40-9 loss to the Bills.
- Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Had one reception for seven yards in a 26-15 loss to the 49ers.
- Season: 1 reception, 7 yards
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 38-14 win against the Titans.
- Season: 4 tackles
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants