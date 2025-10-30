Saban says Kiffin might already have one of college football’s best jobs

Everyone has their opinion on whether or not Lane Kiffin stays at Ole Miss or leaves for one of the newly opened jobs.

Most people also aren’t too shy about voicing those opinions, too. But some people’s opinions carry more weight than others, like Nick Saban.

In an interview with On3’s Chris Low, the seven-time national championship coach spoke about Kiffin.

“Jobs that weren’t great jobs before are now,” Saban said. “Lane is the first name up for Florida and the first name up for LSU, but I think you can have a long debate on whether either one of those jobs is actually better than the job he has now because he has some guys over there at Ole Miss that give him pretty much whatever he wants from a roster standpoint. He may not necessarily have the same thing at Florida or LSU. So you look at these jobs differently now.

“Yeah, maybe you’ve got facilities. Maybe you’ve got money. Maybe you’ve got alumni who are passionate about football, but are they willing to invest what you have to invest now to win? Because a lot of people don’t believe in this shit.”

It’s a new world where schools like Indiana, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss are all ranked inside the top 10 alongside blue programs like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

What you can accomplish in Tuscaloosa, Ala. can also be accomplished in Oxford or Bloomington, Ind.

“That’s changed dramatically, the whole question of what constitutes the best job,” Saban said. “What used to make a job great was facilities, fan support, good academic support, recruiting base and being able to create value for the players. Now that has been minimized to how much money do you have to spend on building a roster. That is the most important thing by far.”

The story adds that Saban isn’t against paying players. It’s the system that needs to be fixed, but that debate has taken a back seat to what’s shaping up to not just be a coaching carousel, but more like a coaching centrifuge.

Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Standford, UCLA and Virginia Tech have all fired their coaches. Nobody would be surprised if other schools like Auburn, Clemson, Florida State Kentucky, or Oklahoma also fire their coaches.

And what if an NFL team picks its next coach from the college ranks? How would Ohio State opening up effect the market?

So, gird your loins, buckle your chinstrap and get ready for a crazy two months that Ole Miss fans will have a front seat for.