Ole Miss defense leads Rebels past South Carolina 30-14 at home

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss relied on its defense instead of its high-powered offense Saturday night, and it paid off.

The Rebels recorded six sacks and two interceptions to beat South Carolina 30-14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

The Rebels’ defense kept the Gamecocks out of rhythm for much of the game and closed it out with two late takeaways.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for one touchdown and ran for another, but the offense struggled to find consistency through the air.

Running back Kewan Lacy carried the load with 167 rushing yards and a 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

Linebacker Suntarine Perkins had one and a half sacks and intercepted a pass with just over five minutes remaining.

The Rebels also had three straight sacks to end South Carolina’s last scoring threat.

Coach Lane Kiffin said the defense responded to a challenge from the staff.

“I thought our D-line showed up today,” Kiffin said. “We challenged them to be consistent and they sure did that.”

Defense sets tone early

Ole Miss pressured South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers throughout the night.

The Gamecocks finished with 287 total yards, including only 63 on the ground.

Perkins and defensive end Jared Ivey led a front that dominated the line of scrimmage.

Cornerback Chris Graves added his third interception of the season, helping the Rebels win the turnover battle.

“That was a big-time performance,” linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk said. “We wanted to prove we could carry the team when we had to.”

Kiffin credited defensive coordinator Pete Golding for the game plan. “We simplified things a bit, and that’s helped our guys play faster and just react,” he said.

The Rebels have now held four straight opponents to under 100 rushing yards. The defense has become a strength in what was once a team built around offense.

Offense finds balance late

The offense didn’t light up the scoreboard, but it made key plays when needed.

Chambliss connected with tight end Dae’Quan Wright on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and later scored on a 15-yard run.

Lacy’s ability to pick up tough yards allowed Ole Miss to control the clock and limit South Carolina’s chances. His 167 yards were a season high.

“I just wanted to run hard and keep us ahead of the chains,” Lacy said. “Our offensive line did a great job giving me space.”

Kiffin said the passing attack was off but credited his team for finding a way to win.

“We didn’t throw it well,” he said. “But you’ve got to remember, this is the SEC. Sixteen-point wins are good wins.”

Gamecocks undone by mistakes

South Carolina had opportunities but hurt itself with penalties and missed assignments.

The Gamecocks were flagged 10 times for 88 yards, including multiple offsides and two offensive pass interference calls that stalled drives.

Coach Shane Beamer said the mental mistakes were costly.

“We talked all week about being the most poised and disciplined team,” Beamer said. “We were the most undisciplined to say the least. You can’t win that way on the road in this league.”

The Gamecocks closed within 17-14 early in the third quarter after a 47-yard touchdown pass from Sellers to Nyck Harbor, but the Rebels shut them down from there.

South Carolina’s last four drives ended in punts or turnovers.

Chambliss credited the defense for securing the win.

“They carried us tonight,” he said. “It’s good to know that if we’re not clicking on offense, those guys have our back.”

Rebels eye SEC and playoff goals

The win keeps Ole Miss in contention for both the SEC championship and a possible College Football Playoff spot.

The Rebels are third in the SEC standings and remain among the nation’s top teams in total offense.

Kiffin said his team must stay focused.

“We’ve got to keep getting better,” he said. “We’ve got some really good teams coming up, and we’ll need to play our best football down the stretch.”

Ole Miss returns home next week to face The Citadel before closing the regular season with two conference games.

The Rebels have positioned themselves well but know consistency will be key.

“Every week in this league is a test,” Kiffin said. “You can’t relax for a second.”

Key takeaways