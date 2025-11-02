Rebels in mix with fellow SEC team to flip Penn State big lineman commit

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin could be on the verge of flipping Penn State commit Tavian Branch.

Branch, a defensive lineman, told HottyToddy.com that he will be in town Nov. 15 when the Rebels host Florida for its final home game of the 2025 regular season.

With the recent firing of coach James Franklin, Branch’s recruitment remains fluid as the senior defensive lineman plans to keep an open mind going into the month of November.

The Rebels aren’t the only SEC team attempting to flip Branch’s commitment either as Auburn has forced itself into the mix in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-3, 300 pound recruit from Taylor, Pennsylvania committed to his in-state school early last month after being pursued by Alabama, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Florida, Auburn, and was once pledged to Rutgers.

Should he officially reopen his recruitment with the Rebels in the picture, it would give Ole Miss a formidable young group of linemen as four are already committed for the 2026 class.

Branch has experienced a dominant senior year by recording 60 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five tipped passes, three blocked field goals, one blocked punt, and 89 pancake blocks.

While he announced his commitment on social media using the phrase, “Don’t they say, ‘The best in PA stay in PA?’” reflected his allegiance to his home state, the arrival of interest from the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels with championship aspirations is hard to ignore as a recruit.

“I like the coaching staff,” Branch told HottyToddy.com. “And, I like how they can win big games such as LSU and Oklahoma.”

For Penn State, retaining Branch still appears feasible: the staff remains in contact and still lists him as committed. But the timing following coaching changes and external pressure raises the specter of a flip.

For Ole Miss, landing a player like Branch would further their northern recruiting expansion and signal the program’s national ambitions.

As the December Early Signing Period approaches, both sides will intensify their efforts. Branch will weigh not only scheme and fit, but relationships and development track.

Unless another pivotal shift occurs, his decision will speak to broader recruiting dynamics in an era where verbal commitments remain fluid until signing day.

Ole Miss 2026 Commits

4-star RB Damarius Yates

4-star LB Ja’Michael Garrett

4-star TE JC Anderson

4-star DE Landon Barnes

4-star DL Emanuel Tucker

4-star DB Craig Tutt

4-star WR Corey Barber

4-star DB Dorian Barney

4-star LB Anthony Davis

3-star DB Nascar McCoy

3-star RB Ja’Michael Jones

3-star WR Jameson Powell

3-sar DL Jayden Curtis

3-star DB Iverson McCoy

3-star DL Carmelow Reed

3-star ATH Jett Goldsberry

3-star OL Ryan Miret

3-star QB Reese Wise

3-star DB Braylen Williams