Epic home playoff game predicted for No. 7 Ole Miss

It’s a fun time for Ole Miss football.

The Rebels were ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll and can expect a similar ranking when the College Football Playoff committee releases its initial rankings on Tuesday.

Those rankings will set the stage for the final weeks of the regular season leading up to the official playoff field announcement on December 7.

That’s still a long ways off and Ole Miss will have to hold up its end of the bargain, but that’s not going to stop anyone from making predictions.

There is one prediction Ole Miss fans should hope to see come to fruition.

ESPN senior college football writer Bill Connelly’s latest playoff ranking predictions has the Rebels as the No. 7-seed team and hosting a playoff game against one of the biggest names in college football, Notre Dame.

It would be the Fighting Irish’s first time playing in Oxford and seeing the iconic gold helmets inside Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium would be an amazing sight.

Here’s Connelly’s full hypothetical playoff bracket:

9 Texas Tech at 8 BYU

Winner plays 1 Ohio State

12 North Texas at 5 Georgia

Winner plays 4 Alabama

11 Louisville at 6 Oregon

Winner plays 3 Texas A&M

10 Notre Dame at 7 Ole Miss

Winner plays 2 Indiana

Connelly also conducted a batch of 10,000 simulations of his projected playoff field as a way to forecast what’s most likely to happen. It didn’t turn out well for Ole Miss.

Here’s what his simulations produced:

FIRST ROUND

Texas Tech over BYU in Provo

Georgia over North Texas in Athens

Oregon over Louisville in Eugene

Notre Dame over Ole Miss in Oxford

QUARTERFINALS

Rose Bowl: Texas Tech over Ohio State

Sugar Bowl: Alabama over Georgia

Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M over Oregon

Orange Bowl: Indiana over Notre Dame

SEMIFINALS

Peach Bowl: Alabama over Texas Tech

Fiesta Bowl: Indiana over Texas A&M

FINALS

Indiana over Alabama in Miami

Isn’t the Hoosiers beating the Crimson Tide in a national championship football game a sign of the apocalypse?

The entire SEC would lose its collective minds and SEC Roll Call’s “Days without a national title” board wouldn’t be reset.

For the rest of the country, it would be great entertainment.