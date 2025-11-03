Freeze’s firing opens door for Rebels to flip major receiver target

OXFORD, Miss. — With the firing of Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, it gives schools across the country an opportunity to poach commitments from the Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class.

One major prospect on Ole Miss’ radar is 4-star in-state wide receiver Jase Mathews, who committed to Auburn in August.

The Leakesville, Miss., native has remained a priority for the Rebels despite Mathews decision to go out of state with his pledge.

It’s obvious why Kiffin would covet an offensive weapon such as Mathews with his large 6-foot-2 frame boasting exceptional athleticism as one of the top receivers in his class.

Should he choose to stay home with the Rebels, Mathews would be afford plenty of opportunities to flourish early on in his career due to Kiffin’s wide open offense.

His 6-foot-1.5 frame gives him potential as a deep or redzone threat capable of snagging jump balls with east. As a senior, he participated in three games while catching 9 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns before sustaining a season-ending torn ACL injury.

Mathews started began his high school career with a bang as a freshman and proved to be one of the best players in the country each season. Since 2022, Mathews has caught 129 passes for 2,178 yards and 20 touchdowns against Mississippi prep competition.

Scouting Report

Has the power to play through contact and secure slants with defenders draped all over him. That same strength makes him dangerous after the catch as he builds momentum and sheds tackles. Not a track star, but can find a top gear and has impressive short-area quickness for his size, which is echoed by a 4.1-second effort in the short shuttle. Competes as a move blocker (knee injury came when he was driving a defender into the ground) and has even gotten some snaps attached in short-yardage situations. Must get healthy and avoid further set backs, but projects as a go-to target and a reliable option on third down that can be aligned across the formation with his tools.

He initially committed to Auburn over the likes of Ole Miss, Colorado, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and many others.

Had an amazing junior season check out my stats and highlights! 10 Games

68 receptions, 1138 receiving yards,

15 receiving TDs

1529 all purpose yards, 17 total TDshttps://t.co/25BTMCC8Fj pic.twitter.com/TJOarVRGDw — Jase Mathews (@mathews_jase) November 15, 2024

The Rebels have a clear pitch for Mathews which is stay home, play early, and thrive in a system built for wideouts.

Kiffin has sent receivers to the NFL and continues to build a brand of football around offensive fireworks which grabs attention of recruits and transfers alike.

Mathews would have the opportunity to walk into the Rebels’ receiver room with opportunity and swagger knowing he can play early.

Ole Miss has missed on Mathews once, but don’t plan to this time.

The Rebels will host at least one major visitor in defensive lineman Tavian Branch when it hosts Florida Nov. 15. Should Ole Miss’ staff move quickly, they could bring Mathews in the same weekend especially with a College Football Playoff berth on the line.

As a recruit, Mathews is currently ranked as the No. 135 overall prospect, No. 19 among wide receivers and No. 6 player in the Magnolia State for the 2026 class, according to 247sports.com.