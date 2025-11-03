Ole Miss-Florida kickoff set in key game setting up for end of season

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss will host Florida on Nov. 15 with kickoff set for 6 p.m. on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The league released kickoff times and television assignments for Week 12, giving the Rebels a primetime slot for their matchup with the Gators.

Ole Miss will play its final nonconference game the week before, hosting The Citadel at noon Central on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) close the regular season with the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State in Starkville on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.

The television network for that game has not yet been announced.

Rebels preparing for home stretch

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he appreciated the energy from fans in last weekend’s home win, crediting the atmosphere for helping the team’s effort.

“I thought our crowd was really good,” Kiffin said. “Really answered the challenge of being early. When we came out, I thought it was really exciting for our players.”

Kiffin said he hopes the support continues through the final two home games, especially the upcoming matchup with The Citadel.

“Kind of a challenge this week with The Citadel,” Kiffin said. “Being here now six years, we’ve really struggled with crowds in these games — a lot of Week 11 games with what a lot of people consider a lesser, non-SEC opponent.”

Coach calls for strong fan turnout

Kiffin said he wants his team and fans to bring the same energy regardless of opponent.

“We’re going to expect our players to play really well and coaches,” he said. “Why wouldn’t we do the same as fans?

“Why not show up and have that same type of energy?”

The Citadel game will be the Rebels’ final tune-up before the Florida matchup and the start of the final two-week push in the regular season.

“This year’s Egg Bowl is once again the final game,” Kiffin said. “Playing on Black Friday (Nov. 28) and kicking off at 11 a.m.”

Schedule set for final month

The finalized schedule gives Ole Miss a clear path for the closing stretch.

The Citadel will visit Oxford on Nov. 8, followed by Florida on Nov. 15.

The Egg Bowl follows less than two weeks later.

The 6 p.m. kickoff against Florida marks one of two Ole Miss games this month on ESPN’s primary network, joining the Rebels’ earlier national broadcasts in league play.

Kiffin’s comments reflected the program’s continued push for consistency and engagement heading into the final three games.

Key takeaways: