Ole Miss Still Chasing Tennessee DB After Kentucky Commitment

Miles Brown made his call, and Kentucky is the pick.

The Wildcats won out for now, but the door isn’t exactly closed.

Brown was clear that his recruitment will stay open until he signs in December, which keeps Ole Miss very much in the picture as this thing stretches into the fall.

Brown has been steady about the schools he trusts most. He told Rebels247 that the relationships he built with his finalists felt real, which is why Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville made the cut. Even with Tuesday’s commitment, he hasn’t backed off that stance.

“I’d say my recruitment is still completely open,” Brown said. “Things aren’t over until you actually sign the papers.”

That means his official visits are still on the calendar, including Ole Miss on May 29. The Rebels have been consistent with him, with Bryan Brown, Marcus Woodson and Jake Schoonover leading the charge. His last trip to Oxford in early April left a strong impression. He liked the one‑on‑one time with the staff and the way practice ran with pace and purpose.

Brown is a three‑star prospect and one of the more productive defensive backs in Tennessee. He finished his junior season with five interceptions, four of them returned for touchdowns, along with two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and 40 tackles. He’s the No. 42 cornerback in the 2027 class and No. 19 in the state.

Brown’s athleticism shows up in every sport he touches. He put up 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds a game during basketball season, and that same body control and balance jumps off his football tape. He moves well, changes direction cleanly, and has the kind of recovery speed that fits what coaches want in a modern corner. Then you look at the 22 stolen bases he piled up in his first two baseball seasons, and it’s easy to see why SEC staffs view him as one of the best pure movement athletes in the class.

Kentucky may have landed the first commitment, but this one isn’t wrapped up. Ole Miss will get its shot soon, and Brown has made it clear he’s keeping every option alive until December.