Four-Star Athlete Tae Walden Reportedly Sets Ole Miss Football Official Visit

The summer visit circuit is starting to take shape for four‑star athlete Tae Walden, and Ole Miss is officially on the list.

OMSpirit’s Zach Berry reports that Walden will take an official visit to Oxford on June 16, part of a busy stretch that includes Clemson, Georgia and Oregon.

That’s the headline. The subplot is just as important.

Walden is listed as an athlete, and different programs see him in different ways.

Oregon is reportedly recruiting him as a cornerback. Ole Miss is recruiting him as a wide receiver.

That distinction is going to matter. Walden has been open about how much he likes the plan the Rebels have laid out for him, and when the staff turnover happened, Pete Golding and the new assistants made sure he knew he was still a priority.

Had a great time in the sip🦈!!! pic.twitter.com/bp7bI41YCV — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) April 25, 2026

“They had some changes, but the new staff is on me. Coach (George) McDonald was my guy, but coach (L’Damian) Washington has picked right up, Walden said to OMSpirit. “He’s a cool guy and he’s doing a good job. I want to spend more time with him on this visit. Oxford is a nice place and has a good atmosphere. I’m looking forward to getting back,” Walden said. “I want to be developed to be the best I can be. My goal is to be ready for the NFL in three years.”

And if you’re a receiver with NFL aspirations, Ole Miss has a pretty strong case to make.

De’Zhaun Stribling just went 33rd overall. He’s the eighth Rebel wideout drafted in the first two rounds since 2010. That kind of track record tends to carry weight in these recruitments.

Back in April, Walden named a Top 10, but only four of those schools have official visits locked in. Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, LSU, Ohio State and Notre Dame are still trying to get him on campus. Ole Miss already secured its spot because the staff put in the work early and kept pushing.

There’s still a long way to go, and this one feels like it could swing a few different directions.

But Ole Miss is right in the middle of it, and getting Walden to Oxford next month is the next step in figuring out where he sees himself playing and at which position he believes his future is brightest.