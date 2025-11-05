Ole Miss extends offer to electric Arkansas running back

OXFORD, Miss. — The region of Central Arkansas, especially the Little Rock Metro, has lacked in producing legitimate difference makers against SEC team over the past two decades.
However, that may not be the case much longer at Little Rock Central running back Trey Stewart continues to see his recruitment increase, especially with his latest offer from Ole Miss.
After a great game day visit and conversation with @KevinSmithRB i am blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss! pic.twitter.com/RTNzfM6Bcv
— Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) November 2, 2025
“The Ole Miss offer was a huge motivator for me,” Stewart tells HottyToddy.com. “It’s really pushing me to step up my game and prove I’ve got what it takes.
“Knowing they see potential in me makes me want to work even harder.”
The 6-foot-2, 210 pound junior tailback has experienced an electric high school career on either side of the football, but seems to in the midst of a breakout season on offense.
Thank you @hudl for naming me as #1 big time touchdowns from week 8!!! pic.twitter.com/k3eLR35Kmc
— Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) November 3, 2025
He is ranked the No. 668 overall prospect in the 2027 class, and No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas, according to 247sports. He was offered by Miami and Arizona State in May and said the recruiting process has been nothing but positive for him.
“Things are progressing well. I’ve been talking to a few coaches, and I’m feeling optimistic about my options so far,” Stewart said earlier this summer. “Recruitment is a process and the process has been nothing but good to me so far.”
In total, Stewart has received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Penn State, Oklahoma, Purdue, SMU, Wake Forest, Kennesaw State and Sacramento State. Going into his junior year, he reported a time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 35-inch vertical leap.
“I’m putting in the work,” Stewart said. “I’m focused on getting better every day and finding the right fit for my football career.”
As a sophomore, Stewart record 59 carries for 522 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 13 receptions for 107 yards. He was also a productive safety for the Tigers with 22 tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions in 2024.
Best 2027 RB in the country‼️
Trey Stewart
6’2 210
4.45 pic.twitter.com/fRrpxIxSNx
— Gabriel West (@CoachGWest501) October 31, 2025
While it is very early in his recruitment and Arkansas being one of the first FBS programs to express interest, Stewart will consider his home state’s flagship program throughout the recruitment process.
What he does intend to do is keep his options open as it appears he will become a prospect with plenty of options to choose from before he signs his name to the dotted line on National Signing Day.
“I’m definitely keeping Arkansas in mind,” Stewart said. “The coaching staff treated me well when i was visited the hill and I can’t wait to come back. Playing for my home state would be great to represent, but I’m still exploring all my options and trying to find the best fit for my academic and athletic goals.”
Little Rock Central’s young team currently sits at 2-7 overall but boast a very talented roster with 4-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Jr. (Miami commit) and quarterback Bryson Kennedy (several FBS offers), Stewart and many others.