Ole Miss extends offer to electric Arkansas running back

However, that may not be the case much longer at Little Rock Central running back Trey Stewart continues to see his recruitment increase, especially with his latest offer from Ole Miss.

After a great game day visit and conversation with @KevinSmithRB i am blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss! pic.twitter.com/RTNzfM6Bcv — Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) November 2, 2025

“The Ole Miss offer was a huge motivator for me,” Stewart tells HottyToddy.com. “It’s really pushing me to step up my game and prove I’ve got what it takes.

“Knowing they see potential in me makes me want to work even harder.”

The 6-foot-2, 210 pound junior tailback has experienced an electric high school career on either side of the football, but seems to in the midst of a breakout season on offense.

Thank you @hudl for naming me as #1 big time touchdowns from week 8!!! pic.twitter.com/k3eLR35Kmc — Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) November 3, 2025