Ole Miss plans summer 2026 demolition of the Tad Pad, ending an era

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss plans to demolish the C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum, known to generations of fans as the Tad Pad, in the summer of 2026.

The university has issued a request for design services to prepare for the building’s removal, according to a statement provided to Ole Miss Spirit at On3.

Officials said the current plan calls for the site to be converted into surface parking while long-term campus needs are evaluated.

From 1966 to 2016, the Tad Pad was home to both the Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams. The programs moved to the SJB Pavilion in January 2016.

The men’s final game in the building was an 83-80 overtime win over Troy. The women closed the venue three days later with a 55-52 victory over Vanderbilt.

The decision to take down the Tad Pad comes as Ole Miss faces a period of growth. The university reported a record enrollment of 28,405 students across its campuses for the 2025-26 academic year.

Officials said the freshman class of 5,464 students represents the largest in Mississippi this fall, underscoring the need for expanded parking and infrastructure on the Oxford campus.

University leaders cited enrollment growth and changing facility demands as the main reasons for repurposing the site. The addition of surface parking is considered a temporary solution while officials assess how to best use the area in the future.

Campus administrators said the plan remains tentative but signals the beginning of a process that could reshape a familiar corner of campus.

The Tad Pad has hosted decades of basketball, concerts and community events, but its use has declined since the Pavilion opened nine years ago.

Final game to honor Tad Pad legacy

Before demolition begins, the men’s basketball team under coach Chris Beard will return to the Tad Pad for one final game. The “Throwback Game” is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2025, against Cal State Bakersfield.

Beard said the night will be about celebrating the building’s past and honoring the people who helped shape the program.

“The game’s been great to us,” Beard said. “It’s my understanding this will be the last basketball game ever in the event, so we’re going to try to play well and show great respect to those who came before us.”

Beard also said the event will recognize former Ole Miss coach Rod Barnes, who led the Rebels to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure. Barnes and his wife will return to Oxford for the occasion.

“He had NCAA Tournament teams here,” Beard said. “I know he’s super appreciative of coming back. We welcome everybody out.”

Previous throwback events under Beard have paid tribute to other notable figures in Ole Miss basketball history, but this one will mark the final chapter for the Tad Pad itself.

The coach called it a special opportunity to connect past and present generations of Rebels fans before the venue closes for good.

University looks ahead after historic run

The Tad Pad’s demolition represents more than the end of a building. It marks a transition point for a university that continues to grow both academically and athletically.

While some alumni have expressed nostalgia for the coliseum’s history, university officials said modernization and infrastructure development are priorities as campus demands evolve.

The request for design services signals the first step in a broader process that will include environmental, structural and logistical reviews before demolition begins.

Officials did not specify a replacement project beyond the temporary surface parking but said discussions about long-term use are ongoing.

The Tad Pad’s half-century legacy includes countless memories for students and fans, from NCAA Tournament runs to campus gatherings. Its demolition will bring an end to a venue that once stood at the heart of Ole Miss athletics.

As the university prepares to move forward, Beard said he hopes the final game will serve as a fitting farewell to a building that has defined so much of the Rebels’ basketball history.

