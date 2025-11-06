Rebel Roundup: Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class announced

Three former Ole Miss athletes will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Four-time Olympian Brittney Reese, wingback Louis Guy and strength coach Johnny Parker were announced as members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.

Reeese is one of the most decorated women’s athletes. She made Team USA for the Olympic Games four times in 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio) and 2021 (Tokyo), winning silver twice (2016, ’21) and taking gold during her career-defining performance at the London Games in 2012.

At the end of her career, Reese was one of only 16 women in U.S. track & field history to qualify for the Olympics four separate times, one of only four to do so in the long jump and one of only three to win three Olympic medals in the event.

Guy was a key member of John Vaught’s historic Rebel football teams from the early 1960s, playing wingback for Vaught from 1960-62 and serving as team co-captain for the perfect 10-0 national champion 1962 campaign that ended with a 17-13 Sugar Bowl win for Ole Miss over Arkansas.

Parker served as a strength coach for the Rebel football program from 1980-83 and made a name for himself in the professional ranks where he coached legendary players like Lawrence Taylor.

The Class of 2026 will be formally enshrined during the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on July 31-August 1, 2026.

Yesterday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Today’s Schedule

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at ITA Southern Sectional

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Invitational

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at ITA Sectionals

Did You Notice?

Spreading joy one fan at a time thanks to @DukesMayonnaise and @storr_aj pic.twitter.com/gYkfqDZHuk — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) November 5, 2025

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

If you just make every effort to do the right thing, you’ll come out ok. It comes down to priorities and making good decisions.

Archie Manning

We’ll Leave You With This