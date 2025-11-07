Weather forecast, tv listing, odds for Ole Miss vs. The Citadel

Mother Nature won’t be around to help The Citadel try and shock the world with a win against No. 6 Ole Miss.
Saturday’s weather forecast for Oxford doesn’t include any storm or rain. From the National Weather Service, “Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.”
That forecast changes for Saturday night, but with a noon kickoff, the Rebels and Bulldogs should be done long before anyone has to break out a poncho or umbrella.
Ole Miss is heavily favored to beat its FCS foe this week (see odds below) and this week offers the Rebels a chance to work on certain parts of its own game.
“We talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk through today and then two really physical practices the next two days to improve. We got a lot to work on,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “(The Citadel is a) really disciplined team. Defensively, they’re multiple, do different things. Offensively, they really present challenge to your keys in the run game and they do a really good job.”
Here’s the complete tv listing, radio and live stats links, plus updated odds and projections below.
How to Watch: The Citadel at No. 6 Ole Miss
- Who: The Citadel Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3 Southern) at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC)
- When: Noon, Saturday
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 1-0
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, The Citadel 7 (October 8, 2005)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. South Carolina, 30-14
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. VMI, 35-24
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss
- Projected Margin: 53.6
- Win Probability: 100 percent
- Projected Score: 54-0
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -53.5 (-110)
- The Citadel: +53.5 (-110)
Total
- Over: 64.5 (-110)
- Under: 64.5 (-110)