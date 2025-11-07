Weather forecast, tv listing, odds for Ole Miss vs. The Citadel

Mother Nature won’t be around to help The Citadel try and shock the world with a win against No. 6 Ole Miss.

Saturday’s weather forecast for Oxford doesn’t include any storm or rain. From the National Weather Service, “Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.”

That forecast changes for Saturday night, but with a noon kickoff, the Rebels and Bulldogs should be done long before anyone has to break out a poncho or umbrella.

Ole Miss is heavily favored to beat its FCS foe this week (see odds below) and this week offers the Rebels a chance to work on certain parts of its own game.

“We talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk through today and then two really physical practices the next two days to improve. We got a lot to work on,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “(The Citadel is a) really disciplined team. Defensively, they’re multiple, do different things. Offensively, they really present challenge to your keys in the run game and they do a really good job.”

Here’s the complete tv listing, radio and live stats links, plus updated odds and projections below.

How to Watch: The Citadel at No. 6 Ole Miss

The Citadel Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3 Southern) at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) When: Noon, Saturday

Noon, Saturday Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 1-0

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 1-0 Last Meeting: Ole Miss 27, The Citadel 7 (October 8, 2005)

Ole Miss 27, The Citadel 7 (October 8, 2005) Last time out, Rebels: def. South Carolina, 30-14

def. South Carolina, 30-14 Last time out, Bulldogs: def. VMI, 35-24

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Ole Miss

Projected Margin: 53.6

Win Probability: 100 percent

Projected Score: 54-0

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -53.5 (-110)

The Citadel: +53.5 (-110)

Total