Weekend Watch: An Ole Miss fan’s guide to Week 11 of college football

Another full day of college football awaits us all and everyone isn’t wondering if there’ll be a major upset.

Instead, we’re wondering who the next major upset victim will be.

It could be in Starkville. Or Columbia, Mo. But probably not in Oxford.

This weekend has three games featuring teams ranked in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and for a chance of pace, the SEC has only one such game.

Check out the full SEC schedule for Saturday below, as well as some other key games to watch.

SEC Schedule

No. 5 Georgia (7-1, 5-1) at Mississippi State (5-4, 1-4), 11 a.m., ESPN

The Citadel at No. 6 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1), Noon, SECN+

No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0) at No. 22 Missouri (6-2, 2-2), 2:30 p.m., ABC

Auburn (4-5, 1-5) at No. 16 Vanderbilt (7-2, 3-2), 3 p.m., SEC Network

LSU (5-3, 2-3) at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0), 6:30 p.m., ABC

Florida (3-5, 2-3) at Kentucky (3-5, 1-5), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

UGA-MSU: Both teams kind of follow the same script, just on opposite sides. Mississippi State builds a lead and loses it. Georgia gives up a big lead and comes back to win. It fits almost too perfectly.

TXAM-MIZ: One of three games featuring two ranked opponents across the nation Saturday. The unbeaten Aggies should be on upset alert (SEC road games are always dangerous for high ranked teams), but even a loss won’t hurt them too badly in the rankings.

AUB-VAN: If this was a home game for Auburn, its first since firing Hugh Freeze, this would be a dangerous trap game for the Commodores. It still is a trap game because of the interim head coach bump the Tigers might have, but the Commodores still could earn an invite to the CFP. A loss ends that possibility, though.

LSU-ALA: The Tigers should have the talent to be competitive with Alabama. The Tigers also should have a head coach and they don’t. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Alabama an 80 percent chance at winning and even that feels too low.

FLA-KY: Call this one the “we’ve already moved on to basketball” game.

