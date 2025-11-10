Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion in the New York Giants’ 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Dart was hit hard in the third quarter, causing a fumble. He hit his head on the ground and got up slowly and was able to walk off the field. He returned for two plays before entering the blue medical tent.

“I don’t remember what the stoppage was. But (center) Austin (Schlottmann) went over to take snaps over with Russ and we saw the blue tent up, and we just kind of assumed, like, all right, I guess something happened to Jaxson at some point,” guard Greg Van Roten said. “And, you know, he was out. And that was it.”

Before leaving, Dart was 19-of-29 passing for 242 yards and had 66 rushing yards on six carries with a pair of scores. He became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in five straight games.

Despite having the top three individual scorers of the match, No. 9 Ole Miss rifle fell to No. 8 Alaska Fairbanks, 4716-4709, Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Rifle Range. Without sophomore sharpshooter Audrey Gogniat, who is competing at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, the Rebels (2-1, 1-1 PRC) still managed to shoot well against the defending PRC champions. Gracie Dinh, Jordan de Jesus and Regan Diamond swept the podium in aggregate scoring, but Alaska Fairbanks’ depth overpowered Ole Miss’ efforts.

