Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin on the field during game with the Arkansas Razorbacks
University of Arkansas @ Ole Miss Game was played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford Mississippi .September 13 2025. Ted McClenning photographer

Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss updates availability report

BY Taylor Hodges

No. 7 Ole Miss updated the status of two of its players for Saturday’s game against Florida.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Rush was downgraded from doubtful to out in Friday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report, but defensive tackle Jamarious Brown was upgraded to probable.

Florida did not have any changes to its half of the report that is much lengthier.

Here’s the full report:

Friday Student-Athlete Availability Report

Florida

Out
  • WR Eugene Wilson III
  • WR Dallas Wilson
  • ILB Ty Jackson
  • EDG LJ McCray
  • DB Aaron Gates
  • DB Micheal Caraway Jr.
  • RB Ja’Kobi Jackson
  • DB Dijon Johnson
  • DB Javion Toombs
  • OL Roderick Kearney
Doubtful
  • DL Caleb Banks
Probable
  • ILB Myles Graham
  • WR Vernell Brown III

Ole Miss

Out
  • LB Raymond Collins
  • DT Jeffery Rush
Probable
  • DT Jamarious Brown

Yesterday’s Results

  • Men’s Basketball: CSU Bakersfield at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
  • Volleyball: Florida at Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SECN+
  • Cross Country: Ole Miss at NCAA South Regional
  • Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at ITF W 15 Clemson

Today’s Schedule

  • Football: Florida at No. 7 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

Did You Notice?

  • Ole Miss men’s cross country punched its ticket to the national championship meet Friday with a second-place finish at the NCAA South Regional. Ole Miss registered a scoring spread of just 1:17 and placed four runners within the top-25 for All-Region honors, helping push the Rebel men to their second consecutive NCAA team ticket. This is the 11th team qualifying berth in Ole Miss men’s history, all within the last 12 years since first doing so in 2014.
  • Ole Miss women’s tennis player Alicé Soulie ended her run at the Clemson ITF W15. Following her singles win on Tuesday, Soulie would move on to the next round, where she faced off against No. 53 Rose Marie Nijkamp of Oklahoma State. Soulie dropped the match, 6-2, 6-0. Soulie and her doubles partner, Savannah Dada-Mascoll of Appalachian State took on Carson Tanuilig of North Carolina and Bella Payne of IMG Academy (HS), where they lost, 7-5, 6-1.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

Oh, the years fly by, that’s just natural.

Archie Manning

We’ll Leave You With This

Xxx

