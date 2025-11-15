Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss updates availability report

No. 7 Ole Miss updated the status of two of its players for Saturday’s game against Florida.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Rush was downgraded from doubtful to out in Friday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report, but defensive tackle Jamarious Brown was upgraded to probable.

Florida did not have any changes to its half of the report that is much lengthier.

Here’s the full report:

Friday Student-Athlete Availability Report

Florida

Out

WR Eugene Wilson III

WR Dallas Wilson

ILB Ty Jackson

EDG LJ McCray

DB Aaron Gates

DB Micheal Caraway Jr.

RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

DB Dijon Johnson

DB Javion Toombs

OL Roderick Kearney

Doubtful

DL Caleb Banks

Probable

ILB Myles Graham

WR Vernell Brown III

Ole Miss

Out

LB Raymond Collins

DT Jeffery Rush

Probable

DT Jamarious Brown

