Ole Miss running back named SEC Player of the Week

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy had a historic Saturday in No. 7 Ole Miss’s 34-24 win against Florida and was named one of two SEC Offensive Players of the Week on Monday.

Lacy ran for a career-high 224 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators and was the most rushing yards in a game since Brandon Bolden against Fresno State in 2010.

He also set new program records for rushing touchdowns in a single season and single-season all-purpose touchdowns. He broke Quinshon Judkins’ rushing touchdown records on the Rebels’ first drive of the game and the all-purpose record with his second rushing score.

SEC Offensive Player of the Week🔥#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/Q6qJ1pw1Uz — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 17, 2025

“He’s elite,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I think in the second half of the season, he’s gotten stronger, which is highly unusual. That’s unusual because you get wear and tear normally throughout the year. Really, maybe Derrick Henry is the only one we’ve had like that that got stronger. He carried the ball 90 times in the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship against Florida in a seven-day span. And I think Kewan could do something like that.”

Lacy’s 200-yard performance was the first by a Rebel rusher since the Arkansas game in 2022, when Judkins (214) and Zach Evans (207) both broke 200, and his 224 yards rank as the third-best single-game total in the SEC this season behind two performances by Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy (300 vs. Mississippi State, 250 vs. Louisiana).

Hardy was the other recipient of this week’s SEC Offensive Player of the Week after running for 300 yards against the Rebels’ next opponent, which should make Lacy excited.

Lacy’s season line currently stands at 231 carries for 1,136 yards and 19 TD, moving him into fourth on the single-season charts in carries and sixth in rushing yards.

Ole Miss will be off this week and will travel to Starkville next Friday for the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will air on either ABC or ESPN.