Are Rebels in contention to land highly touted 2026 running back?

There was a bit of a shake up on the recruiting trail Wednesday as Harrisburg (Penn.) High School 4-star running back Messiah Mickens, a four-star officially reopened his college recruitment.

Mickens originally pledged to Penn State in August 2023, becoming the Nittany Lions’ first pledge for the 2026 class. But, with the firing of coach James Franklin, it’s altered his decision-making process just a few weeks out from the early national signing period.

His decision comes at a time of flux for Penn State, who’s yet to zero in on a candidate for its vacant coaching position. Several other high rated prospects have decommitted recently as the class trends downward during the transition period.

He will announce his decision Dec. 3 between the likes of Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners and Indiana Hoosiers.

Why Ole Miss fits

There are several reasons the Rebels represent a strong option for Mickens given how dynamic of a rushing attack coach Lane Kiffin has enjoyed in his six seasons at the helm.

Ole Miss has shown an ability to feature dynamic backs like Quinshon Judkins, Kewan Lacy, Henry Parrish, Ulysses Bentley, Jerrion Ealey and Snoop Conner. What seems to be a plug-and-play scheme, Kiffin’s offense creates explosive plays out of the backfield.

With such a system in place, it could allow Mickens to see early touches as a freshman to spell Lacy since Logan Diggs and Damien Taylor could see their eligibility expire after the season.

Given Oklahoma is in the mix, it appears Mickens appears to like the idea of playing in the SEC. When compared to Indiana, he would have a platform to compete against SEC opponents, as the Hoosiers schedule a fairly easy non-conference slate and weak divisional schedule.

What Mickens brings

At 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, Mickens has typical Ole Miss running back size and can do multiple things out of the backfield.

He’s amassed 4,376 yards and 66 touchdowns in his high school career. Throughout his four seasons, Mickens has shown his enjoyment for physicality while playing on the defensive side by recording 133 total tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

As a recruit, he is the No. 209 prospect nationally, No. 17 among running backs and No. 9 player in Pennsylvania, according to 247sports.

For Ole Miss, this could be a chance to land a top back and add momentum to their 2026 class. For Mickens, it’s a moment to select the best scheme, fit and opportunity for his college career. A decision a few weeks away will determine which path he takes.

