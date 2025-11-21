Weekend Watch: An Ole Miss fan’s guide to Week 13

Time to swing by a bakery and pick up some cupcakes because there are a lot of games we already know who’ll win just by showing up.

Six of the SEC’s teams are playing FCS schools or low-tier FBS schools. The conference’s two Magnolia State-based schools are off this week preparing to fight one another the day after Thanksgiving.

Of course, there’s the ongoing coaching future saga with Lane Kiffin possibly leaving Oxford to watch for, but there are a few games worth your time Saturday.

Here’s this weekend’s watch guide for Ole Miss fans:

SEC Schedule

Samford at No. 3 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SECN+

No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC

Charlotte at No. 4 Georgia, 11:45 a.m., SEC Network

Eastern Illinois at No. 10 Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN+

Mercer at Auburn, 1 p.m., SECN+

Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at No. 17 Texas, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

No. 20 Tennessee at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at LSU, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network

MIZ-OKLA: One of the nation’s best teams at running the ball goes against one of the nation’s best teams at stopping the run. The Sooners’ rank No. 4 in FBS with 82.2 rushing yards allowed per game. Missouri’s rushing offense ranks No. 6 in FBS with 241.7 yards per game. That should be fun to watch.

KY-VAN: The Commodores still have an outside shot at a spot in the CFP. It’s only a 17.4 percent chance, but if enough chaos happens above them in the rankings, then we could see a playoff with Indiana and Vanderbilt in it. Who would’ve thought that would ever happen?

ARK-TEX: The Razorbacks are preparing for one of its biggest rivals that doesn’t realize it’s a rival. There used to be an intense rivalry between the two schools but once the Southwest Conference folded and Arkansas left for the SEC, the rivalry has gone away in the eyes of the Longhorns.

TEN-FLA: Now this is a proper rivalry and is absolutely the only reason why it’s on ABC in primetime. This should be a big win for the Volunteers.

Other Games to Watch

No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 11 BYU at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FOX

If you’re a fan of chaos, root for the lower ranked or unranked teams above and watch the college football rankings get shaken up.