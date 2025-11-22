Kiffin’s advisors might want to consider source on LSU’s offers

OXFORD, Miss. — There may be something Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s advisory team is either considering or not, but they probably should.

Right now, there is litigation from the coach they just fired and Brian Kelly’s entire argument is they are trying to ignore what they had in writing on his contract.

Besides, attorney Tom Mars points out, they can’t even contractually promise any sort of boost in NIL money.

Entertaining now that offer from @LSUfootball to Lane Kiffin might not even be something they can deliver, according to @TomMarsLaw. pic.twitter.com/CAskVI0f4I — Hotty Toddy News (@HottyToddyNews) November 22, 2025



That might make things a little interesting if Jimmy Sexton and whoever else Kiffin listens to on these things is paying attention.

“It’s worth noting that the CSC rules prohibit schools from requesting or earmarking NIL funds to be directed to a specific sport,” Mars pointed out on X. “Any school that “promises” Kiffin $25 million in NIL money for his roster knows they’re breaking the rules and will never put that in writing. Since LSU has shown they won’t even honor a promise that’s in a written contract, Kiffin would be a fool to rely on their word.”

That’s assuming these reports are even accurate. The kicker is the promise of NIL guarantee and there’s nothing that says that will be improved. Of course that could be handled in the language where it’s “based on approval” or whatever.

Even that may be just what is on the surface. In the world of NIL, collectives and everything else, we have no verification or public accounting on these things.

And there’s not exactly a strong track record that LSU will do what they are even contractually bound to do, if you are buying into what Kelly’s attorneys are claiming now.

While this is all off just leaked reports, there is the possibility still Sexton is playing LSU like a finely-tuned violin to either get a similar deal at Ole Miss or make Florida do something really stupid. That may not be completely out of the question, either.