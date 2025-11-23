Everything Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said about the Rebels

Ahead of the 122nd edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg, No. 6 Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s head coaches will stand behind a podium and answer questions from reporters.

For one coach, it’ll be about as eventful as watching water boil without the excitement of the water spilling out of the pot.

The other coach will feel like he’s standing in a hail storm without a helmet or protection.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s game week press conference on Monday will be watched by more people than any midday, sitcom rerun. Will it live up to the hype? Probably not, but it will be interesting to hear what Kiffin has to say after an eventful week.

On Sunday, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby held his game week press conference and it was a whole lot less exciting than what we’re anticipating Monday.

You can read the full transcript here, but here’s what Lebby said about Ole Miss. And, no, Kiffin’s name never came up.