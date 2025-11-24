Updated odds, TV listing and projections for 122nd Egg Bowl

In a normal week, it would be easy to forget there’s a game that’ll be played with all of the drama swirling around Oxford.

But this isn’t a normal week. It’s Egg Bowl week.

The 122nd edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg may be the most dramatic of all. There’s the fact No. 6 Ole Miss is one win away from its first-ever 11-win season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Plus, there’s the big question about Lane Kiffin’s coaching future.

Mississippi State has a lot to play for. After winning just two games last season, the Bulldogs are one win away from reaching bowl eligibility which is their biggest goal.

“I think our guys understand we’ve got a ton to play for,” second-year Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “We’ve got a ton out in front of us. We have the opportunity to hit two huge goals for us as a program in year two, again, is exciting for us. And our guys understand, man, what’s at stake, and it is, it’s about us. It’s about us maximizing every day from a preparation standpoint to give ourselves a chance to be able to go 1-0 on Friday morning in a huge game with a great atmosphere and a lot at stake.”

The Bulldogs should already be bowl-eligible after overtime losses to Tennessee and Texas and a loss to Florida on a game-ending defensive lineman interception. Mississippi State fans are the razor’s edge of supporting their team and need a win to save that.

Ole Miss fans are on a different kind of razor’s edge with their head coach. A decision about Kiffin’s future is expected the day after the Egg Bowl, but many are already expecting that announcement to be that Kiffin is going to become LSU’s next head coach.

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Friday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ABC

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27

Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -7.5 (-105)

Mississippi State: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -280

Mississippi State: +255

Total

Over: 62.5 (-114)

Under: 62.5 (-106)

SP+ Projections