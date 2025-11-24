SEC Shorts takes aim at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin ongoing saga

With Saturday’s slate of games providing as much excitement as whatever is shown on C-SPAN, most of Monday’s reactions were going to be about Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.

For fans of the Rebels, this week’s episode of SEC Shorts that’s titled Lane Kiffin does it again, it’s going to feel like salt is being rubbed into open wounds.

For everyone else, it’s great comedy.

As one message board commenter put it, “It’s a lot funnier when you’re not in it.”

Check out the video below and, yes, Ole Miss fans should proceed with caution.

Is the reason this video stings Ole Miss fans so much is because it’s super accurate? Ole Miss bringing in other teams who experienced a breakup with Kiffin to help the Rebels move on.

This includes the Raiders, who had one of the funniest lines of the episode when everyone reminisced about the good times they had with Kiffin.

It was also the Raiders who said what we all thought about Keith Carter’s statement on Friday, “He’s gone.”

The only unbelievable part of the episode was Ole Miss believing Kiffin isn’t going to leave because most of the fan base is coming to grips with that reality already.

“I know in my heart he’s not leaving,” Ole Miss says at one point in the episode.

That feeling is probably only held by the most die hard of Ole Miss fans. However, the cliché’ “anything can happen” isn’t just limited to on the field action, but also what happens off the gridiron.

Funniest Line

“LSU couldn’t blow them (Western Kentucky) out at home when every SEC team was playing a cupcake,” Tennessee said.

“But you played Florida,” Florida Atlantic said.

“Did I stutter?”

Hilarious.