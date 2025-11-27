Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 13

No NFL teams are on byes this week, which means all active former Ole Miss players will be in action this Thanksgiving weekend.
ICYMI: To be the villain or not? Kiffin faces huge dilemma
Here’s when the former Rebels take the field this week:
Thursday
Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) at Detroit Lions (7-4) | Noon | FOX
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Played 13 offensive snaps in a 23-6 win against the Vikings.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) at Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Played three offensive snaps in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
- Season: 1 GP
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
- Season: 18 tackles, 15 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Friday
Chicago Bears (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) | 2 p.m. | Prime Video
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had eight catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in a 24-21 loss to the Cowboys..
- Season: 46 receptions, 567 yards, 4 TDs
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played 14 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF
Sunday
San Francisco 49ers (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-8) | Noon | CBS
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 20-9 win against the Panthers.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
New Orleans Saints (2-9) at Miami Dolphins (4-7) | Noon | FOX
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Had one tackle and tackle for a loss in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 12 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Los Angeles Rams (9-2) at Carolina Panthers (6-6) | Noon | FOX
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 20-9 loss to the 49ers.
- Season: 13 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Minnesota Vikings (4-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-3) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 30-24 win against the Titans.
- Season: 2 GP
Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 17 yards in a 223-19 loss to the Texans.
- Season: 16 receptions, 195 yards, 1 TD
Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one catch for -3 yards in a 23-19 loss to the Texans.
- Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss to the Bears.
- Season: 31 receptions, 479 yards, 6 TDs
Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 24-10 loss to the Browns.
- Season: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had one catch for 12 yards in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD
Denver Broncos (9-2) at Washington Commanders (3-8) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had four catches for 33 yards in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had three tackles, a sack and tackle for a loss in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 19 tackles, 12 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played 67 offensive snaps in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
- Season: 10 GS
Monday
New York Giants (2-10) at New England Patriots (10-2) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Did not play (concussion) in a 34-27 OT loss to the Lions.
- Season: 109 of 175, 1,175 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 51 carries, 251 yards, 4 TDs
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Started and played on 68 offensive snaps in a 26-20 win against the Bengals.
- Season: 2 GS, 12 GP
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
- Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants