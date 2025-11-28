Kiffin weighs future as Ole Miss reaches College Football Playoff

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Lane Kiffin walked off the field on Friday with a rivalry win secured and a season-long buildup still waiting to reach its conclusion.

Ole Miss had just closed out an 11-1 regular season, yet the final score felt like only part of the story.

The next part — the one he said would be decided Saturday — determines whether he stays in Oxford or leaves for LSU.

The day featured the kind of friction this rivalry produces almost annually, but Friday’s version had a sharper edge.

Before sunrise, reports spread that Mississippi State fans entered the Ole Miss locker room and took several jerseys, including quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ No. 6.

Speaking to SEC Network’s Marty Smith, Kiffin said, “I guess you expect nothing less from these people.”

As kickoff approached, a separate allegation emerged.

Ole Miss reportedly had a staffer accused of attempting to access Mississippi State’s XOS video system. It added another storyline to a morning already filled with tension.

Once the game began, the rivalry’s emotions spilled into the second quarter. Players from both sides rushed toward one another during an exchange that nearly turned into a full fight.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officers ran onto the field before officials restored control. Kiffin later told ABC’s Taylor McGregor that he saw the entire Mississippi State team and the school’s athletics director on the field during the confrontation.

Kiffin said Ole Miss was “trying to play football” and not looking for confrontations. He emphasized that his players remained on the sideline “like they’re supposed to.”

From there, the game eventually returned to football. Ole Miss settled in, took control, and moved toward one of its most meaningful rivalry victories in years.

Ole Miss secures rivalry, playoff spot

The game’s defining moment came early in the fourth quarter when Chambliss connected with De’Zhaun Stribling on a 23-yard touchdown.

Kiffin pumped his fists and exchanged words with Mississippi State defensive back Isaac Smith, a small example of how raw the night felt.

The Rebels’ 38-19 victory marked their fifth Egg Bowl win in Kiffin’s six-year tenure. The only loss — a 2022 defeat in Oxford — has taken on a softer tone because it came in the final game coached by Kiffin’s friend, the late Mike Leach.

The win also pushed Ole Miss to 50 victories across the last five seasons, placing the program among an elite group that includes Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Michigan.

With an 11-1 record, Ole Miss is locked into the College Football Playoff, where first-round games will be played at on-campus sites on Dec. 19–20.

On most weekends, this storyline alone would dominate everything. But Ole Miss under Kiffin rarely follows a standard script.

As soon as the postgame handshakes ended, the next question resurfaced: what will Kiffin decide on Saturday?

A crossroads comes into focus

LSU’s pursuit of Kiffin has stretched for weeks. Confidence in Baton Rouge reportedly dipped late in the week, but the interest remains substantial.

Meanwhile, Florida — once a rumored contender — effectively removed itself Friday when it shifted its focus to Tulane coach Jon Sumrall.

Ole Miss, according to sources, has carried cautious optimism throughout the week. Some within the program believe Kiffin’s happiness in Oxford and his desire to coach this particular team could outweigh the appeal of LSU’s recent national-title lineage.

Friday night added another personal note to the day.

After leaving Starkville, Kiffin planned to travel to Tupelo to watch his son, Knox, play in the Class 7A North Championship. It brought more emotion to a process he acknowledged has been difficult.

Kiffin did not offer insight into his decision during the postgame interviews. He simply confirmed the choice is coming Saturday.

“I feel like I got to,” he said when asked if that deadline still held.

He called the decision “difficult no matter what,” even with the Rebels preparing for a playoff run. The emotional side of the process was evident when he mentioned how much he missed his late father, Monte, throughout the past several weeks.

Kiffin reveals the weight behind the choice

Kiffin said he would speak with two mentors — Nick Saban and Pete Carroll — before finalizing his decision.

He added that the scale of the financial elements involved makes the situation hard for others to fully understand.

He did admit he didn’t know if he could go to LSU and still coach in the playoff.

“That’s not my call,” Kiffin said. It’s athletic director Keith Carter’s call, which is exactly where that decision should be made.

What is his call is everything else. After six weeks of speculation, shifting reports, and constant debate, the finish line now appears firm.

Saturday will bring a decision, and its impact will stretch across two SEC programs. The ripple effect could affect even more with all the job openings.

The win in Starkville secured Ole Miss’ path to the postseason. Now the next chapter depends on what Kiffin chooses next.

Key takeaways