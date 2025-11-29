Rebel Roundup: No. 13 Ole Miss starts 6-0 with win vs. Wisconsin

Friday was a good day for Ole Miss sports teams.

The football team won the Battle for the Golden Egg for a third consecutive season early in the day and then the women’s team won its game to start 6-0.

Defense headlined No. 13 Ole Miss women’s basketball’s 65-56 victory over Wisconsin (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in game one of the Coast 2 Coast Classic in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Christeen Iwuala and Cotie McMahon became the first players since the 2020-21 season to begin a year with at least 10 points through the first six games of a season, scoring 20 and 11 points, respectively.

Additionally, they are the first Rebel duo to record double-digits through six games in the 21st century and the first since at least the 1998-99 season to do so.

Kaitlin Peterson had another solid outing for the Rebels off the bench, scoring 12 points, grabbing five rebounds and hounding four steals. The senior has recorded at least 10 points per game in the past two outings, as well as having 11 steals in the same span.

Peterson went 10-10 from the free throw line, becoming the first Rebel since Kennedy Todd-Williams (who also wore No. 3) to make double-digit free throws in a game. Todd-Williams accomplished her feat last season against Auburn on Jan. 2.

Ole Miss is back in action tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. CT to face George Mason in game two of the Coast 2 Coast Classic. The game will stream on BallerTV.

Yesterday’s Results

Football: No. 7 Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 19

Women’s Basketball: No. 13 Ole Miss, 65, Wisconsin 56

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

I don’t feel any different than Tom Brady’s daddy just because I played. I don’t think I’m any different from any other father who’s got a son out there playing.

Archie Manning

