Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss named SEC player of the week

It seems like a longtime ago, but it was only three days ago that No. 7 Ole Miss won the 122nd edition of the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, 38-19.

The events after that game have overshadowed that victory, as well as most other games last weekend.

The Egg Bowl had everything an Ole Miss fan would want, including Mississippi State fans breaking into Ole Miss’s locker room and stealing Trinidad Chambliss’s jersey.

“Very intense (rivalry). When you get word that your jersey was stolen before the game, that kind of tells you how big the rivalry is and how serious it is,” Chambliss said after the game. “Tom Luke had a very emotional speech and it kind of got to me really…Obviously now I have some light to that rivalry now, they stole my jersey. And honestly, I’ll hate Mississippi State for the rest of my life now.

“I thought it was kind of funny, but it’s very disrespectful honestly. It kind of shows you what kind of school Mississippi State is. They’ve always had brawls and fights and whatnot — and we can’t get too caught up in that, but that was very disrespectful and didn’t really like that.”

Chambliss made the Bulldogs pay with a performance that earned him co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns, while also recording 26 rushing yards.

He’s only the seventh Ole Miss quarterback ever to throw for 3,000 yards in a season and currently sits 11th in the single-season record book with 3,016 yards. Chambliss is averaging 348.6 yards of total offense since taking over as the starter in Week Three, including 300.0 in SEC play alone.

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander shares the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award after running for 115 yards on 10 carries and scoring three touchdowns in a win against No. 18 Tennessee.

Rebels waiting CFP rankings

Chambliss and the Rebels are now waiting to find out their fate in the College Football Playoff. At 11-1, the Rebels are a virtual lock to make the playoff field.

But Lane Kiffin leaving for LSU is a threat for Ole Miss’s hopes of hosting a playoff game.

“Hopefully we have a home playoff game and have a great game in front of our fans,” Chambliss said. “It’s not the last time we’ll have a home game, so that’s good…most definitely (earned). This team has battled and our one loss is to Georgia on the road by one score, so I feel like we definitely earned it and deserve to be in the College Football Playoffs.”